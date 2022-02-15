Plexamp Music Player Gains Remote Control Capabilities in New Update

Plex isn’t just for movies and TV shows. The streaming platform also lets you build a personal music collection that you can stream from anywhere. And now, the Plexamp music player is gaining a ton of improvements and new features with the v4.0 update.

App performance is the defining feature of this update. Your Plexamp library should load a lot faster than it used to (Reddit users confirm as much), and bugs related to queuing, offline listening, and TIDAL should be resolved. Additionally, Plexamp will now link with your Android Auto system automatically.

As explained by Plex CTO and co-founder Elan Feingold,

We’re thrilled to share the next major release of Plexamp with you! One major focus in this release was an upgrade of some of the core building blocks of the app (React Native 27, React Navigation 11, and many others). The result is a faster, smoother app, which starts more quickly and transitions more smoothly between screens.

Here are the new Plexamp features introduced with the v4.0 update:

Much faster/smoother navigation.

Support for being remote controlled.

Translucent header.

“Reconnect to Players” setting.

iOS: Setting to hide status bar.

Android: Move to AAudio as default.

The other major feature here, as you’ve probably noticed, is remote control support. Like Spotify Connect, this feature lets you control a Plexamp player’s volume, song selection, queue, and more using another Plexamp-equipped device. (The original Plexamp release offered remote control, but it was dumped with the v3.0 update.)

Notably, Elan Feingold says that the return of remote control could lead to a headless version of Plexamp for Raspberry Pi and other computers.

You can install Plexamp v4.0 on your PC, Mac, Linux, iOS, or Android device. The app isn’t available on smart TVs or other devices. A full list Plexamp 4.0 changes and bug fixes are available at the Plex forum.