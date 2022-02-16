GM’s Chevy Bolt EV Returns From Its Fiery Recall This Spring

The Chevy Bolt EV is finally ready to make a comeback. After a huge recall with several delays and production halts, GM can see the light at the end of the tunnel and is ready to resume production on the once-popular EV the week of April 4th.

Trouble first started back in 2020, when GM issued a recall for select Bolt EV and Bolt EUV models. However, it went from bad to worse when in August of 2021, GM recalled every Bolt EV model released since 2017 due to over a dozen fires, halted production, and announced further delays. Next, the company tried software updates but eventually started replacing faulty battery cells in October of 2021.

After teaming up with LG Chem, the battery manufacturer inside its troubled EV vehicle, the two finally found a solution. Defective battery cells inside the cars caused the fires, and LG will fully reimburse GM for the entire recall. Thankfully, it looks like this mess is finally behind both companies and behind owners, as new battery cells are available and new cars are ready to begin production.

According to The Detroit News, GM will finally start building new 2023 Chevy Bolt models in early April, hopefully picking right back up where it left off.

“GM will resume production at its Orion Township, MI, plant the week of April 4, 2022,” according to GM’s Dan Flores. “We remain committed to Bolt EV and EUV and this decision will allow us to simultaneously replace battery modules and resume retail sales soon, which were strong before the recall.”

The company made sure to state that sales were strong for the Bolt EV before the recall, suggesting it believes the vehicle will remain a popular option for buyers now that the problems are a thing of the past.

Unfortunately, Chevrolet dealers are still under a stop-sale order and cannot sell any Bolt vehicles until production kicks off in April. So if you want to buy a new or used Bolt Hatchback, you have a few more months to wait. Additionally, every existing Bolt at dealer lots must be inspected, updated with diagnostic software, or received new battery cells before being offered to customers.