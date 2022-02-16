The Chromecast with Google TV Remote Returns to iPhone

After the Android TV remote app disappeared last year, many iPhone owners wondered if it would ever return. This week, the Google Home for iOS app received an update that allows iPhone owners to launch a remote control to navigate Chromecast with Google TV devices.

If you lost your Android TV or Google TV remote, now you can use your iPhone to control things. Google promised this was coming in 2021, and it arrived for Android back in November. However, now those with an iPhone can enjoy it too.

This is the same remote Google offered in its Google TV mobile app, only now it’s available directly inside the Google Home app. As long as iOS users get the latest Google Home v2.48 update, you should start seeing an optional remote.

To use the new Chromecast remote on iPhone, simply open the Google Home app, select the smart TV or streaming stick you want to control, and press “Open Remote.” From here, you’ll get a familiar remote experience, complete with a d-pad, touchpad, and even an area to open a keyboard. That last one is big, too, allowing for easier login and password entry for streaming apps and services.

It’s worth noting that Google only mentions this is available for iOS, but we’re seeing the same Google Home v2.48 update rollout to the iPad as well. So, download the latest update and give it a try yourself. The changelog says this feature is rolling out over the next few days, so don’t be alarmed it if doesn’t show up right away. And yes, this should work with all devices running Google’s TV OS.

Then, next time you lose the remote, you’ll still be able to watch your favorite shows and navigate your TV with an iPhone.