The Best Cases for Your Samsung Galaxy S22

Now that the new Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup is here and you’ve decided which of the three big phones to get, you’ll want a nice case to keep it safe. The best Galaxy S22 cases or Galaxy S22 Ultra cases can help protect your phone from accidental drops and life’s daily hazards.

A good phone case can offer more than just protection by delivering extra features, a built-in wallet, or helping owners show off some personality and style. And thankfully, several options are readily available. We’ve found multiple great cases for the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the big s-pen touting Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Tough as Nails: Spigen Tough Armor Case

Spigen makes some of the best Galaxy S22 cases in any style you can think of, and our first recommendation is the Tough Armor, thanks to offering a little bit of everything. It provides extra protection thanks to a dual-layered design while not being too thick and bulky. Buyers will love the built-in kickstand for viewing movies and videos on Samsung’s gorgeous HD displays.

Each Tough Armor case for the Galaxy S22 series has reinforced corners, a soft inner lining, and a rugged yet flexible polycarbonate shell. You’ll love the textured power button, too, for ease of use. It’s a durable phone case without feeling like a brick in your hands.

The Spigen Tough Armor comes in black or gunmetal colors and is available for the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Strap In: Samsung Silicone Strap Case

Samsung released several of its excellent cases for the new Galaxy S22 series, and they’ll be some of your best options. And while all of Samsung’s official cases are unique, the silicone case with a built-in strap is worth considering. With the Galaxy S22 series’ massive displays, some owners may want the added peace of mind by getting a case with a strap.

The case uses a durable silicone material that’s drop resistant and has an adjustable fabric strap that fits any hand size. Better yet, Samsung made it removable for when you don’t want the strap in the way, or you can customize it with additional straps from Samsung’s website. So, strap your hand into this Samsung case and easily scroll through content and TikTok one-handed.

The Samsung Silicone Strap case comes in a few different colors and is available for the Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Extra Protection: Caseology Parallax Case

Another brand that offers several good cases for the most popular phones is Caseology. The Caseology Parallax protective case is one of its best in the entire lineup. The Parallax case utilizes a unique textured design on the rear for improved grip and a second layer for enhanced durability. The company then adds textured sides to the entire case edge to ensure you don’t drop your phone.

Caseology makes each case with raised edges to keep the screen safe and a slight lip around the camera lenses to keep them safe as well. Buyers will be happy to know that the Parallax case offers military-grade and certified drop protection, all while being thin enough to still allow for wireless charging. This case comes in several colors, but we love the Ultra-matching military green shade.

The Caseology Parallax protective case is available for the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Ditch Your Wallet: Smartish Wallet Slayer Case

I don’t know about you, but I hate carrying around a wallet and my phone. So that’s where the excellent Smartish Wallet Slayer case comes in. Odd name aside, each wallet slayer case has a durable polycarbonate frame with raised edges to keep the screen safe, texturized sides for an improved grip, then a built-in wallet on the back. We prefer this option over the folding folio wallets, as it keeps your phone slim and easy to hold.

According to Smartish, each Wallet Slayer case holds up to three credit/debit cards or ID, plus some cash. Better yet, they engineered a small cutout in the back of the case frame where owners can slide in an ID or debit card to double as a kickstand.

The Wallet Slayer case comes in four fun colors and is available for the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Get A Grip: Spigen Liquid Air Armor Case

As we said earlier, Spigen makes a lot of different case styles. However, my personal favorite is the Spigen Liquid Air Armor. This case offers a great blend of protection, ease of use, and comfort, all while being a perfect size. By that, I mean it features a durable yet flexible TPU material that’s impact-resistant yet super thin and lightweight.

The entire case has a unique textured finish for an improved grip, raised edges like every Spigen case for the screen and camera lenses, and tactile easy-to-press buttons. It also hides fingerprints pretty well too.

Get the Spigen Liquid Air Armor for the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Additionally, Spigen released an all-new Cryo Armor “Gaming” case design specifically for the Galaxy S22 Ultra. It has a subtle blue accent color for good looks, not to mention an inner graphite sheet and thermo-silicone material to keep your phone cool while you game.

Almost Clear: Speck Presidio Perfect Mist Case

With all the neat new color options available on the Galaxy S22 line, you might as well get a clear or semi-clear case to let your style shine through. The Speck Presidio Perfect Mist case is precisely that, a transparent case that will show off your phone color while still keeping it safe from life’s daily abuse.

This case uses a soft-touch matte finish on top of a clear case, making it subtly see-through. In addition, each case offers two important Speck technologies. Microban makes the surface antimicrobial, and Speck clear impact technology promises 13-ft drop protection. Basically, these cases are tough, clean, and stylish.

The Speck Presidio case is available for the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Ultra Tough: Urban Armor Gear Monarch Case

Last but not least, for now, we wanted to suggest one more case that comes with all the bells and whistles, just like your new Galaxy S22. The Urban Armor Gear (UAG) Monarch case uses five different layers and materials for the ultimate protection.

Each Monarch case has UAG’s signature armor frame, shock-resistant inner TPU core, stylized with a top-grain leather finish, then topped off with a durable polycarbonate plastic plate, alloy metal screws, and an impact-resistant rubber ring around the entire thing. It’s as tough as it looks. And while the style may not be for everyone, it’ll undoubtedly turn some heads.

The UAG Monarch case comes in five different colors for the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

We'll update this case roundup as new or exciting Galaxy S22 cases get released