Get a Month of Plex Pass with This Promo Code

A Plex Pass membership unlocks tons of perks, including access to Plex Labs apps and offline streaming. Customers usually need to pay $5 just to try the Plex Pass service, but for a limited time, you can get a month of Plex Pass for free with promo code TOUCHDOWN.

To redeem your month of Plex Pass, simply log into your free Plex account and visit the Plex Pass purchase page. Then, submit the promo code during checkout. (You do need to share your payment info with Plex to redeem this offer.)

Here are some of the perks included with Plex Pass:

Offline Streaming : Save movies, shows, and music for offline streaming on your phone, tablet, PC, or Mac.

: Save movies, shows, and music for offline streaming on your phone, tablet, PC, or Mac. DVR Recording : Connect a TV tuner and digital antenna to your Plex server to unlock free OTA broadcasts. Then, record them with the unlimited DVR.

: Connect a TV tuner and digital antenna to your Plex server to unlock free OTA broadcasts. Then, record them with the unlimited DVR. Plex Labs : Some Plex Labs projects, including the Plexamp mobile music player and Plex Dash server management tool, are Plex Pass exclusives.

: Some Plex Labs projects, including the Plexamp mobile music player and Plex Dash server management tool, are Plex Pass exclusives. Hardware Transcoding : Compatible Plex media servers can use hardware acceleration for transcoding, which may make some files stream more reliably. (Ideally, your Plex files should be in a format that avoids transcoding. But this is a nice Plex Pass perk.)

: Compatible Plex media servers can use hardware acceleration for transcoding, which may make some files stream more reliably. (Ideally, your Plex files should be in a format that avoids transcoding. But this is a nice Plex Pass perk.) Early Access : Get new features before anyone else with Plex Pass. Plus, enjoy preview releases of future Plex updates.

: Get new features before anyone else with Plex Pass. Plus, enjoy preview releases of future Plex updates. .. and more!

For the full list of Plex Pass perks, check the company’s detailed support document.

Bear in mind that promo code TOUCHDOWN may not work if you’ve redeemed Plex Pass promotions in the past. Additionally, this promo code won’t do anything for current Plex subscribers (especially those with a lifetime Plex Pass membership—sorry, I’m trying to be funny).