The DMC DeLorean is Coming Back as an Electric Vehicle

DeLorean Motor Company has confirmed that one of the most iconic vehicles of the 1980s, its DMC-12 sports car, will return in 2022 as an electric vehicle. We’ve heard and seen rumors of the car making a comeback for years, and now it’s finally happening.

It’s worth noting that this isn’t the original DeLorean Motor Company, as it disappeared long ago. Instead, the brand and naming rights were bought by a Texas entrepreneur named Stephen Wynne back in 2005. Everyone assumed the future of the DeLorean was electric, and that’s precisely what we’re getting. Hopefully, it’s a vehicle Marty McFly would want to drive.

The company recently released a teaser video for its new DeLorean and promised it’d be fully revealed in 2022 when production starts at a new facility in San Antonio, Texas.

Great Scott! The DeLorean is back, and it’s a powerful all-electric vehicle. Unfortunately, we don’t have too many details aside from the short teaser clip and silhouette outlined above. All we see are the iconic gullwing doors, a sleek outline of a vehicle, and what appears to be an LED lightbar headlight in the front.

In the announcement on Twitter, the new DMC company says the “DeLorean EVolved” will be an all-electric luxury vehicle and that it’ll premiere sometime in 2022. Additionally, rumors suggest that Italdesign may be collaborating with DeLorean Motor Company on the upcoming EV reboot, which would be a big deal.

At this time, we’re unsure if this will be a full-production vehicle available to the masses or a limited-edition luxury reboot. Last year Italian designer Angel Guerra released some stunning concept renders, but those are in no way official.

For now, we’ll have to wait and see what the new DMC company has planned. If it does manage to premiere a new DeLorean EV in 2022, it probably won’t hit the streets until sometime in 2023. Considering it’ll be a battery-powered EV, you can guarantee it’ll be able to hit 88 MPH pretty quick, and I’m ready for it.