Samsung Will Announce Even More Devices On February 27th

Just a few weeks after announcing its Galaxy S22 lineup, Samsung is back for round two. The company plans to announce new products during an MWC 2022 livestream on February 27th, including the “next generation Galaxy Book lineup.”

Samsung’s head of computing R&D, Hark-sang Kim, drafted a blog post discussing the company’s goals for MWC. Most of these goals focus on building a “seamless” experience within the Galaxy ecosystem, though Hark-sang Kim also mentions that new Galaxy Book devices are in the works.

We don’t have any real details on the new laptops. That said, Samsung’s blog post repeatedly refers to computers as “PCs” and makes no mention of Chromebooks, so we expect the new Galaxy Books to run Windows 11. And if that’s not enough proof, Samsung says it’s working directly with Intel and Microsoft.

Join the #Samsung Galaxy Mobile World Congress(#MWC2022) Event 2022 on February 27 to check how Samsung electronics is once again redefining the future of how we work and how we learnhttps://t.co/GaWdu0l0EL pic.twitter.com/3teuIITzNW — Samsung Electronics (@Samsung) February 16, 2022

Of course, MWC is best known as a smartphone event, and Samsung’s MWC 2022 banner contains illustrations of the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip. We expect the company to discuss foldable, though it may not announce new foldable phones.

New software does seem like a given, as Samsung says it wants to offer “a seamless experience across devices and operating systems.” The new Galaxy Book lineup may feature improved support for Your Phone, a tool that links Android phones to PCs.

The Samsung MWC 2022 event streams at 1 PM EST (10 AM PST) on February 27th. You can catch the livestream at Samsung’s website or the company’s YouTube.