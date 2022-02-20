The New Skullcandy x Budweiser Collaboration is Red Hot

Love limited-edition collaborations between big brands? So do we! Now, Skullcandy and Budweiser have teamed up to create a bold lineup of earbuds and headphones invoking the beer titan’s style and color.

Together, the two brands added a fun, ruby finish onto a handful of existing Skullcandy products, including the Indy Evo, Sesh Evo, and Dime earbuds and the Crusher Evo headphones. Each product has the same specs they’ve always had but now sport a gorgeous new look.

“Skullcandy and Budweiser believe in the full-senders, the deep-track listeners and those that don’t just live life but embrace it — this collaboration is for them,” said Jessica Klodnicki, the Chief Marketing Officer of Skullcandy in a press release. “We thought it only fitting to design some of our true wireless fan favorites with Budweiser’s iconic stylings. The result is a drop that will make you want to crack open a cold one, enjoy responsibly and turn up the volume.”

You can peruse the cool-looking lineup only on Skullcandy’s site, and everything in the collaboration is available globally today. We’re big fans of Skullcandy’s audio products, as they offer up terrific audio quality without busting your wallet, and we love the look of this new collaborative aesthetic. Now you can listen to music in style while enjoying the tasty lager.