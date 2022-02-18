Quick Tip: HBO Max Has Nearly Every Studio Ghibli Movie

Hunting down Studio Ghibli movies has always been a chore. The company is very protective of its content, and even if you find an old Totoro or Spirited Away DVD, it may cost you a lot of money. Thankfully, you can now stream nearly every Studio Ghibli with an HBO Max subscription.

Note: HBO Max owns the streaming rights for Ghibli movies in North America. If you live outside of North America, you can watch Ghibli films on Netflix.

You can view HBO Max’s full selection of Ghibli films at the website’s Studio Ghibli landing page. Note that these titles include a few documentaries on Studio Ghibli and Miyazaki, including the renowned Kingdom of Dreams and Madness.

While HBO Max carries a lot of lesser-known Ghibli movies, like My Neighbors the Yamadas and Pom Poko (my personal favorite), it’s also missing a handful of titles. Grave of Fireflies is the most notable movie that’s missing from HBO Max—unfortunately, its distribution rights are owned by Shinchosha rather than Studio Ghibli.

HBO Max starts at $10 a month. Along with its selection of Ghibli films, the service carries exclusive content from Warner Bros and HBO. It’s also the only place to watch trending shows like Euphoria.