Disney and Funko Games Teamed Up to Make ‘A Goofy Movie Game’

Goofy might be, well, goofy, but there’s no denying that he and Max know how to have a fun road trip. And if you’re anything like us, you probably wished you could join them. Now, with the upcoming A Goofy Movie Game, you finally can!

The board game is inspired by the iconic (and totally wonderful) 1995 movie and a fun collab between Disney and Funko Games. In it, you’ll be traveling across the country in a race against the clock, trying to make it to the Powerline concert in Los Angeles with the best seats before the band’s singer steps on stage. However, just as with IRL road trips, you’ll have to deal with a variety of detours along the way (thanks a lot, Goofy).

The game board is essentially a colorful map of the United States with squiggly pathways. Each turn you’ll play cards to collect memories (gotta have some fun along the way, right? After all, it’s a road trip!). You’ll also take turns rolling a die to determine whether the band makes it toward Los Angeles, or if Goofy launches you on a time-sucking detour. Your goal is to make the most memories and snag the best seats at the concert in order to win.

You’ll need two to four players, ages seven or up, in order to play, and gameplay takes roughly 25-30 minutes. In addition to the game board, the box also includes six character figures to choose from, a giant gold sparkly die, original card art (featuring tons of moments and locations from the OG movie, no less!), and a fun nostalgic 90s-style design overall.

A Goofy Movie Game is set to release sometime in mid-2022, but neither Disney nor Funko Games have shared any more specifics regarding the date or where you’ll be able to purchase the game from. You can place a pre-order for the game through your local participating game store, however. Need to get your Goofy fix now? You can always watch A Goofy Movie on Disney+ if you’re subscribed.