X
Popular Searches
News

Save on TP-Link Smart Devices and Wi-Fi Routers During This Weeklong Sale

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The TP-Link AX5400 WiFi 6 Router on a blue background.
TP-Link

It’s President’s Day, and to celebrate, TP-Link is offering weeklong discounts on some of its most popular smart home and networking products. Now’s a great chance to save on smart plugs, Wi-Fi range extenders, or your first Wi-Fi 6 router.

Bear in mind that some of these deals (the ones on Amazon, at least) come with additional coupons. You can redeem these extra offers by clicking the coupon box before checkout.

Of these deals and discounts, the TP-Link Deco Mesh Wi-Fi 6 kit looks the best. Its two speedy Wi-Fi 6 routers should cover your whole home and increase your networking speed. At a discount price of just $380, it’s hard to pass up.

TP-Link Deco X90 Wi-Fi 6 System (2-Pack)

This mesh Wi-Fi 6 system covers your whole home with speedy internet goodness. Get it for just $380.

Shop Now

 

Kasa Outdoor Smart Dimmer Plug, IP64 Plug- in Dimmer for Outdoor String Lights, Compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant & SmartThings, Long Wi-Fi Range 2.4Ghz, No Hub Required, ETL Certified(KP405)

What, $5 off the most popular outdoor smart plug? I'll take it.

Amazon

$24.99
$29.99 Save 17%

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.