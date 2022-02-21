Save on TP-Link Smart Devices and Wi-Fi Routers During This Weeklong Sale

It’s President’s Day, and to celebrate, TP-Link is offering weeklong discounts on some of its most popular smart home and networking products. Now’s a great chance to save on smart plugs, Wi-Fi range extenders, or your first Wi-Fi 6 router.

Bear in mind that some of these deals (the ones on Amazon, at least) come with additional coupons. You can redeem these extra offers by clicking the coupon box before checkout.

Of these deals and discounts, the TP-Link Deco Mesh Wi-Fi 6 kit looks the best. Its two speedy Wi-Fi 6 routers should cover your whole home and increase your networking speed. At a discount price of just $380, it’s hard to pass up.