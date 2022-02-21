Save on TP-Link Smart Devices and Wi-Fi Routers During This Weeklong Sale

It’s President’s Day, and to celebrate, TP-Link is offering weeklong discounts on some of its most popular smart home and networking products. Now’s a great chance to save on smart plugs, Wi-Fi range extenders, or your first Wi-Fi 6 router.
Bear in mind that some of these deals (the ones on Amazon, at least) come with additional coupons. You can redeem these extra offers by clicking the coupon box before checkout.
- Ends 2/23
- TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 AX3000 Smart Router: $115 ($15 off)
- TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 AX5400 Smart Router: $156 ($49 off)
- TP-Link Deco Mesh Wi-Fi System (3-Pack): $130 ($20 off)
- TP-Link Wi-Fi Range Extender: $40 ($10 off)
- Ends 2/26
- TP-Link Deco AX1800 Mesh Wi-Fi (3-Pack): $210 ($40 off)
- Ends 2/27
- TP-Link Archer AX90 AX6600 Wi-Fi 6 Router: $270 ($30 off)
- TP-Link Deco AX6600 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 (2-Pack): $380 ($70 off)
- Ends 2/28
- Kasa Indoor Smart Plug: $27 ($3 off)
- Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug: $25 ($5 off)
- Kasa Smart 2K Baby Monitor: $35 ($5 off)
- Kasa Smart 2K Baby Monitor with Pan and Tilt: $40 ($5 off)
Of these deals and discounts, the TP-Link Deco Mesh Wi-Fi 6 kit looks the best. Its two speedy Wi-Fi 6 routers should cover your whole home and increase your networking speed. At a discount price of just $380, it’s hard to pass up.
TP-Link Deco X90 Wi-Fi 6 System (2-Pack)
This mesh Wi-Fi 6 system covers your whole home with speedy internet goodness. Get it for just $380.
Kasa Outdoor Smart Dimmer Plug, IP64 Plug- in Dimmer for Outdoor String Lights, Compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant & SmartThings, Long Wi-Fi Range 2.4Ghz, No Hub Required, ETL Certified(KP405)
What, $5 off the most popular outdoor smart plug? I'll take it.