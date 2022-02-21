First Pixel 7 Leak Points to New Tensor Chip, Samsung Modem

While Google struggles to resolve all the bugs in its Pixel 6 smartphone, it’s juggling a spate of upcoming smartphone releases, including the Pixel 6a, the Pixel Notepad foldable, and evidently, the Pixel 7. A new leak from 9to5Google provides the first concrete details on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, plus the devices’ codenames.

Shortly after Google launched its Android 13 Dev Preview, enthusiasts and journalists started mining the operating system for new information on Google’s phones. Cstark27 found references to Google’s 2nd gen Tensor processor, model number GS201, within the operating system. It seems that this chip will power the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, but not the upcoming 6a and Notebook devices.

Additionally, the Android 13 code ties the 2nd gen Tensor processor to a modem with the model number “g5300b.” This appears to be an unannounced Samsung modem; likely called the Exynos Modem 5300. (The Pixel 6’s modem, called the Exynos Modem 5123, uses model number “g5123b.”)

The gang at 9to5Google also uncovered two device codenames from the Android 13 Dev Preview—“Cheetah” and “Panther.” These names probably reference the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. That said, it’s worth noting that all Pixel 6-series phones, including the upcoming foldable (internally called Pipit), have codenames based on birds. (My guess is that Google bases its codenames on whichever generation of Tensor chip is in a phone.)

This leak is pretty clear-cut, but there’s one piece of information that’s a bit confusing. Part of Android 13’s code references a device codenamed “Ravenclaw.” We don’t know anything about this device, though interestingly, its “Ravenclaw” codename combines both bird and fish language. Perhaps the “Ravenclaw” is a device for internal testing, such as a Pixel 6 that’s modified to use a 2nd gen Tensor chip.