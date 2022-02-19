LEGO is Releasing Two New ‘Book of Boba Fett’ Sets

We have good news for fans of Disney+’s outstanding Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett! LEGO just released two new sets inspired by the show, including The Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter and, of course, Boba Fett’s throne room.

It’s nice to see sets that blend Boba’s new show as well as details from The Mandalorian, as both characters and shows are important to the overall Star Wars universe. And now that Boba sits on the former throne of the illustrious Jabba the Hutt, what better way to memorialize the new legacy than by LEGO brick?

This 732-piece set features a ton of details and character Minifigures, including Boba, Fennec Shand, Bib Fortuna, a Theelin Dancer, a Gamorrean Guard, a Weequay Guard, and more. The set features a detailed throne room as well as other rooms that open up from it: a kitchen and a barbecue area (hey, a leader needs to eat, right?) It also features a pop-up function for ejecting dear old Bib along with a hidden treasure compartment, tilting steps, and a gate.

Fortunately, Mando was able to find a suitable replacement for his iconic Razorcrest ship—a modified N-1 Naboo Starfighter. This fun set features 412 pieces and offers up lots of cool details for the ship’s cockpit, passenger space (for everyone’s favorite Star Wars character, Grogu Baby Yoda), a spring-loaded shooter, and a cargo compartment. Additionally, there are a few tagalong Minifigures to enjoy here, including Mando (with the Darksaber, no less), lil’ Grogu, Peli Motto, and a BD droid.

Both of these sets are available to pre-order today via the LEGO site. And the Star Wars fun doesn’t stop there: LEGO also has three jaw-dropping sets of Star Wars LEGO helmets you can now pre-order—including The Mandalorian, Luke Skywalker, and Dark Trooper—if you’ve got a little extra cash laying around.

If you haven’t watched Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+ yet, we highly recommend that you do, as it’s full of iconic characters and intense action scenes that’ll have you sitting on the edge of your seat. This is the way.