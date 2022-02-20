The ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ Vinyl Soundtrack Includes Unreleased Music

With Rogue One, the Star Wars franchise made an interesting departure from its roots. It’s the first Star Wars feature film to take place outside of the Skywalker saga, and oddly enough, its music wasn’t made by John Williams. Instead, Michael Giacchino composed the Rogue One soundtrack, which you can now purchase on glorious vinyl.

Available for pre-order at Mondo, the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story album contains four 180-gram black LPs. Each record’s sleeve features unique black and white art from John Powell, and composer Michael Giacchino wrote exclusive liner notes for the project.

Notably, the album contains an hour of unreleased music that Giacchino composed for Rogue One. It also features some old tracks by John Williams, and of course, the full Rogue One soundtrack.

Pre-orders for the Rogue One vinyl boxset cost $75. Mondo says that pre-orders will ship this April. Note that you can only order one of these albums per household.