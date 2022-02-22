OnePlus 10 Pro Fails the Bend Test, Snaps In Half

For whatever reason, the OnePlus 10 Pro launched exclusively in China and still isn’t slated for a global release. But maybe we should be thankful for the wait. A new durability test by JerryRigEverything shows that the OnePlus 10 Pro is … uh, foldable?

If you’re out of the loop, JerryRigEverything is a golden-voiced YouTuber who tortures devices to measure their durability. Some of his tests are fairly scientific—he uses a Mohs hardness kit to find the strength of phones’ glass and metal parts, for example.

The bend test isn’t very scientific, but hey, it’s the best way to check if a phone lacks structural integrity. And as we see in JerryRigEverything’s video, the OnePlus 10 Pro has a weak spot under its camera array. Bending the phone at this weak spot causes it to snap in half.

You’re probably not running around and bending phones, I get that. But the OnePlus 10 Pro has very little reinforcement below its camera array—what happens when you drop or sit on it?

The OnePlus 10 Pro has some other odd problems, including a pre-installed screen protector that “smells like hairspray.” But I’m not going to spoil the entire video; watch it yourself on YouTube.