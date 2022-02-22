X
Slack Is Down for Users Across the Globe

Slack desktop client with the skull emoji over it.
Slack

Slack didn’t get a three-day weekend, so it’s taking the day off. The chat client isn’t loading some messages, threads, or channels this Tuesday morning, and the official Slack Status page shows that many of Slack’s messaging features are non-functioning.

Update, 2/22/22 10:52 am Eastern: Slack is now partially working for some users. That said, the Slack Status page still says that the app is experiencing problems.

Oddly enough, Slack experienced an outage on Monday afternoon at around 9 PM EST. This outage was resolved, but new problems cropped up Tuesday morning shortly after 8 AM EST. Slack has confirmed on Twitter that some customers may be “experiencing issues.”

Until Slack is back in action, you’ll have to contact your co-workers via email, Twitter DMs, or some other platform. Or if you’re feeling chaotic, you could just take the day off.

We’ll update this article as new information comes to light. Hopefully that “new information” includes Slack recovering from its outage.

