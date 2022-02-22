Slack Is Down for Users Across the Globe

Slack didn’t get a three-day weekend, so it’s taking the day off. The chat client isn’t loading some messages, threads, or channels this Tuesday morning, and the official Slack Status page shows that many of Slack’s messaging features are non-functioning.

Oddly enough, Slack experienced an outage on Monday afternoon at around 9 PM EST. This outage was resolved, but new problems cropped up Tuesday morning shortly after 8 AM EST. Slack has confirmed on Twitter that some customers may be “experiencing issues.”

Some customer may be experiencing issues with loading Slack. We'll provide a status update once we have more information. We're sorry for the disruption. https://t.co/rd7foQMlhf — Slack Status (@SlackStatus) February 22, 2022

Until Slack is back in action, you’ll have to contact your co-workers via email, Twitter DMs, or some other platform. Or if you’re feeling chaotic, you could just take the day off.

We’ll update this article as new information comes to light. Hopefully that “new information” includes Slack recovering from its outage.