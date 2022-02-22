Your “Unsupported” Windows 11 PC Might Shame You with a Watermark

Due to customer backlash, Microsoft now lets you install Windows 11 on “unsupported” PCs that fall short of the operating system’s confusing hardware requirements. But running Windows 11 on an “unsupported” machine comes with several downsides, including a lack of automatic updates. And now, your “unsupported” machine might shame you for running Windows 11.

As reported by Windows Latest, Microsoft is testing a new “system requirements not met” alert in Insider Preview Build 22557. This watermark shows up above your taskbar’s clock, sort of like the “Windows is not activated” warning that you encounter when using Windows without a license.

This watermark could be helpful, as it may remind users that their “unsupported” PC won’t receive important security updates. Of course, with all the hoops you need to jump through to get Windows 11 on an older PC, I’m not sure why anyone would need a reminder.

Well, maybe I can think of one reason. Microsoft broke its own rules late last year, sending an update to “unsupported” Windows 11 computers. The company may continue to sporadically send updates to older Windows 11 machines in the future, as it’s the only way to protect some customers from viruses and exploits.

Microsoft may include this warning in stable Windows 11 releases. At the time of writing, it only appears on some unsupported PCs running Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22557.