Sony Reveals the PlayStation VR2 Headset and Sense Controllers

Sony officially announced the PlayStation VR2 (PSVR2) back in January, but we didn’t get a detailed look at the virtual reality headset until now. This week, the company shared the first images of the finished headset and updated visuals for the VR2 Sense controllers.

The device goes by many names. The Playstation VR2, PSVR2, PS5 VR, etc. Either way, this is Sony’s next-gen virtual reality headset that’s coming soon. Unfortunately, we still don’t have any release date to report.

According to PlayStation SVP Hidekai Nishino, the entire device and design have the user experience and comfort in mind. From an improved OLED display, a lens adjustment dial, better ergonomics, improved rear padding on the strap, and upgraded ventilation and airflow for extended gaming and virtual world sessions. Furthermore, these vents should prevent lens fog, which some users experienced on the original version.

The list of features includes eye-tracking, immersive sensory features, and an OLED display, as mentioned earlier this year. Another significant aspect of the design, as detailed by Nishino, is the single cord setup and configuration. This way, buyers can get set up and going quickly compared to the original PSVR.

We still don’t have an official release date or pricing information. So, for now, we’ll have to look at these stunning images and wait for more details. In the meantime, here’s why one of our writers thinks the PSVR2 won’t live up to the hype.