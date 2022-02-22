TCL’s New Ultra-Affordable Phone Arrives February 25th

Following its debut at CES 2022, the $200 TCL 30 XE 5G will launch at T-Mobile and Metro on February 25th. It’s an impressive device for the price, packing a big 90Hz display, 5G support, and a large battery.

Note: The TCL 30 XE 5G is a T-Mobile and Metro exclusive, though TCL sells a similar device at Verizon.

The TCL 30 XE 5G’s screen is its selling point. It features a large 6.52-inch 900p display with a 90Hz refresh rate, which makes animations and games buttery smooth. Plus, the phone includes NXTVISION technology to automatically enhance the color and contrast of images and video.

Of course, the phone also uses a large 4,500mAh battery and supports mmWave 5G connectivity. It has a headphone jack, a rear fingerprint sensor, and an 8MP selfie camera. The rear camera array is a bit weird, with a 2MP macro lens and 2MP depth sensor, though its 12MP main camera should work well for most users.

My only concern is the processor. The TCL 30 XE 5G uses a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip and has just 4GB of RAM, so it’s not a very fast phone. Plus, there’s only 64GB of built-in storage, so you’ll need a microSD card if you want to take a lot of pictures or save a lot of media.

TCL says that the 30 XE 5G will launch on T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile on February 25th. The company sells a similar device, called the TCL 30 V 5G, at Verizon.