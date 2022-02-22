Samsung’s Next Budget Phone Looks Like a Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung is getting ready to launch several budget-friendly Galaxy A-series phones, as it does every year. And with the expensive new Galaxy S22 Ultra here, these budget phones could arrive right on time. One, in particular, is the new Galaxy A23 that leaked earlier this month, suggesting it’ll feature a familiar design at a wallet-friendly price.

The smartphone shown above is reportedly the Galaxy A23 5G, which looks strikingly similar to both the more expensive (and still rumored) Galaxy A53, along with the new Galaxy S22 Ultra with all those cameras on the back.

Considering we’re expecting the Galaxy A23 5G to cost around $300, give or take a little, it’ll certainly be a lower-end phone than Samsung’s latest and greatest. That said, Samsung’s budget A-series phones continue to impress. If everything we’re hearing about this next one is accurate, it’ll have a lot to offer whenever it inevitably hits store shelves.

According to earlier reports and leaks, the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G will have a large 6.6-inch HD display with a tear-drop 13MP front-facing camera. On the rear, the camera setup may include a 50 MP main camera, followed by 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP sensors for wide-angle and macro photography.

The bezels are a little bigger than something like a Galaxy S22, but that’s to be expected at this price point. Other information suggests 15W USB-C fast charging, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a fingerprint scanner on the side of the phone built into the power button.

And while we know the phone is coming soon, Samsung has yet to make it official or share any announcement details. However, the company did launch a Galaxy A23 support page in Russia and received Bluetooth SIG approval for several regions, suggesting it’s preparing for a global release.

It’s worth noting that this is one of Samsung’s most affordable A-series phones. Previous rumors suggested the mid-range Galaxy A53 and a few other phones could arrive in March, followed by the ultra-affordable A23 lineup in April or May. Either way, Samsung has some impressive budget phones coming soon that could be worth the wait.