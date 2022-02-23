Meta Quest Gets Unofficial ‘Minecraft’ Port with Multiplayer Support

You’d think that Minecraft would have a standalone VR app, given that it’s one of the most popular games of all time and supports VR functionality when you run it from your PC. No worries—there’s now an unofficial Minecraft port for the Meta Quest (formerly Oculus Quest), and it supports cross-platform multiplayer.

Developed by fans, QuestCraft is a direct port of the latest Minecraft: Java Edition release (version 1.18). The game includes full motion control support and can run select Fabric mods, although you need to sideload it to your Meta Quest 2, which may be difficult for some users.

Notably, QuestCraft is totally legal and complies with Microsoft’s EULA. It requires an official login, so you can’t play it unless you’ve purchased Minecraft: Java Edition. (I’m sure some people will complain about this requirement, but it’s the reason why QuestCraft supports cross-platform multiplayer.)

QuestCraft isn’t perfect, of course. You may be limited to a render distance of just six chunks, which is significantly less than you’ll get on a gaming PC. Plus, bugs are to be expected, as this is an early release for a fan-made product.

I suggest following the “How to Install QuestCraft” video to get everything set up on your Meta Quest 2. You can also check out the QuestCraft GitHub or visit the project’s Discord server for additional info.