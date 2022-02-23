Pixel 7 Pro Leak Shows the Phone with Ridiculously Large Cameras

Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are relatively new, but we’re already getting plenty of information about the upcoming Pixel 7 series. Last week we reported the first Pixel 7 rumors, and now 3D models and leaked renders are giving us a good look at the Pixel 7 Pro and its huge cameras.

Today, thanks to a couple of leaks, we may have our first look at the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. The popular and often reliable leakster Steve Hemmerstoffer, who goes by @Onleaks on Twitter, has shared several detailed renders of Google’s next phone along with the help of the site SmartPrix.

At first glance, the Pixel 7 Pro looks highly similar to the current Pixel 6. From the two-tone design, large camera visor, and in-display punch hole style front-facing camera. However, there are a few very noticeable differences.

The camera lenses on the Pixel 7 Pro renders look ridiculously huge, which could signify that Google is about to offer a substantial upgrade in the camera department. Additionally, it seems like the camera housing wraps around the edge and blends into the metal housing of the phone instead of being a separate piece like last year’s model. It’s important to note that these renders come from blueprints and other information, so the overall look could be different once it arrives.

Looking at the dimensions, the Pixel 7 Pro measures almost the exact same size as the Pixel 6 Pro, only a hair thinner. In addition, the screen will likely be around the same size, measuring in at 6.7 or 6.8-inches.

Then, today we also received some 3D image renderings of the smaller Pixel 7 showing a similar design. Another leak from Twitter shows that Google’s smaller phone may stick to dual rear cameras and shows the camera housing wrapping around the sides into the phone frame.

The 3D rendering shows that the Pixel 7 dimensions could be around 155.6 x 73.1 x 8.7 mm, coming in slightly smaller than the previous version. Either way, it looks like both phones will be roughly the same size as last year and looks quite similar.

If what we see from both leaks is accurate, Google’s upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro may be very similar to the Pixel 6 series, only with some notable upgrades internally or to the cameras. With the Pixel 6 in 2021, Google released its first major redesign and camera upgrade in several years, so it makes sense that they’re sticking with this same appearance.

Google is still several months away from releasing these phones, which we believe will be around October, so we’ll have to wait and see.