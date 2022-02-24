Tesla’s Must-Have Subscription Gets Cheaper With a New Yearly Option

Everyone loves saving a little bit of money, right? After toying with the idea late last year, Tesla has launched its yearly Premium Connectivity subscription in the U.S. for a discounted price of $99 per year. Until now, the service ran Tesla owners $9.99 per month.

While this isn’t a considerable discount by any means, being able to sign up for a yearly subscription is easier than monthly payments, plus it’s saving owners $20 per year.

For those unaware, Tesla’s Premium Connectivity is the cellular connection that runs all the goodies and features inside the car. These include Navigation, Live Traffic Visualization, Satellite-View Maps, Video Streaming, Caraoke, Music Streaming, and Internet Browser access.

Tesla will continue to offer monthly subscriptions at the regular $9.99 rate, but those that don’t want to deal with it every 30-days can save some cash with the yearly subscription.

According to Tesla’s website, “Orders of Model S, Model X, Model Y, and Model 3 will receive a Premium Connectivity trial at delivery.” The trial is to get you hooked on all the excellent features, and then you’ll want to keep using them. After the trial expires, users should see a popup similar to the image above.

If you don’t get the in-car popup option to switch to an annual plan for Tesla Premium Connectivity, you can go to the management screen inside the Tesla app and make the switch. This is a small but much-appreciated change for Tesla owners in the U.S., and the company plans to expand the program to Canada and other regions soon.