X
Popular Searches
News

Plex Streamlines Its Live TV Channel Guide, Adds Favorites Button

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The updated Plex channel guide, which adds a Favorites list and combines the live streaming TV and OTA TV channels.
Plex

As Plex continues to bolster its selection of free live TV channels, some customers are starting to have trouble navigating the Plex channel guide. That’s why Plex is now streamlining the channel guide with three much-needed changes.

Most notably, Plex now combines your live streaming TV and antenna TV channels into a single guide. The channels aren’t jumbled together, and are instead organized under two tabs. Note that this combined channel guide is rolling out to big screen Plex apps before it arrives on mobile and web apps.

A new Plex menu that lets you manage your favorite live TV channels.
Plex

The Plex channel guide also gains a Favorites tab—thank goodness. You can now designate your favorite streaming TV and OTA TV channels for easy access. And hey, you can even organize the order in which your favorite channels appear in the channel guide.

The Most Reliable HDDs for Your Plex Server, Based on Backblaze Stats
RELATEDThe Most Reliable HDDs for Your Plex Server, Based on Backblaze Stats

Finally, Plex is introducing genre filters to the channel guide. You can search for channels or live TV shows by genres like sci-fi, fantasy, reality TV, and more.

Update your full-screen Plex apps to unlock the new channel guide. Plex says that these changes will reach mobile and web apps in a future update.

Source: Plex

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.