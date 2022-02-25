Plex Streamlines Its Live TV Channel Guide, Adds Favorites Button

As Plex continues to bolster its selection of free live TV channels, some customers are starting to have trouble navigating the Plex channel guide. That’s why Plex is now streamlining the channel guide with three much-needed changes.

Most notably, Plex now combines your live streaming TV and antenna TV channels into a single guide. The channels aren’t jumbled together, and are instead organized under two tabs. Note that this combined channel guide is rolling out to big screen Plex apps before it arrives on mobile and web apps.

The Plex channel guide also gains a Favorites tab—thank goodness. You can now designate your favorite streaming TV and OTA TV channels for easy access. And hey, you can even organize the order in which your favorite channels appear in the channel guide.

Finally, Plex is introducing genre filters to the channel guide. You can search for channels or live TV shows by genres like sci-fi, fantasy, reality TV, and more.

Update your full-screen Plex apps to unlock the new channel guide. Plex says that these changes will reach mobile and web apps in a future update.