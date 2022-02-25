dbrand’s Limited-Edition Leather Phone Skins Make Their Glorious Return

Of all the limited-edition skins launched by dbrand, the company’s genuine leather skins may be the most popular. That’s why they’re back—permanently. You can now buy the leather skins for your new Galaxy S22 phone, the Pixel 6, and several other devices, including the PS5 and Nintendo Switch.

These leather skins are made of full-grain, genuine cow leather. As such, they’re self-healing and develop a beautiful patina over time. dbrand even offers some fancy leather balm to help you care for your leather skin, though third-party leather balms should also get the job done.

Play Video

Notably, these skins are a bit thicker than plastic or vinyl phone skins. That’s why dbrand is now sharing tutorials to help customers apply these leather skins, which require a bit of attention from a hairdryer.

And for those who would prefer to use a phone case, dbrand offers its durable, impact-ready cases with built-in leather skins. (I definitely suggest buying one of these leather cases if you’re not confident applying a skin to your phone.)

But dbrand’s leather skins aren’t cheap. Some of the phone skins start at $25, though you’ll pay around $70 to get a leather skin for your MacBook or Surface tablet. Funny enough, dbrand’s leather JoyCon skins only cost $20.