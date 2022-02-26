Microsoft’s Special Edition Controller Celebrates 20 Years of the Xbox

Can you believe Xbox has been around for 20 years now? That totally doesn’t make me feel old. At all. Not even a little bit. Anyway, to celebrate the momentous occasion, Microsoft released a gorgeous Special Edition Xbox controller and I so wish I had this 20 years ago!

The wireless Bluetooth controller works with the Xbox Series X and S consoles and rocks the iconic black and green color palette. It features the latest standard Xbox controller design but sports an amazing new finish and a few other details. Most noticeably is the transparent black shell which looks super cool and is a fun callback to older controllers.

It also rocks bright green highlights—reminiscent of the first green X bursting through a black field—as well as grippy handles and the hybrid D-pad for extra control. The right side even has a subtle “20” on it, with the Xbox logo in the zero. The controller charges via USB-C, lasting up to 40 hours on a charge, but you can opt for AA batteries if you prefer. It works with both consoles and PCs, supports custom mapping, and has a 3.5mm headphone jack if you want to connect a headset and talk with your teammates.

Whether you plan on logging on and playing some Halo Infinite or any of the fun games on Xbox Game Pass, this controller can handle it all. Microsoft also recently collaborated with Adidas to create a pair of commemorative sneakers for the Xbox 360’s 20th anniversary.

