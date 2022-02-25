Lenovo Stuck SSD RAID Storage In a Gaming Phone, Because Speed

You can’t have a gaming phone without ridiculous specs. But Lenovo is taking things a bit too far with its third-generation gaming handset, the Legion Y90. Not only does this phone pack the latest Snapdragon processor and a beautiful display, but it comes with optional, ultra-fast SSD RAID storage.

As reported by Engadget, the Lenovo Legion Y90’s base model comes with 256GB of old-fashioned UFS 3.1 flash storage, plus 12GB or 16GB of RAM. But the most expensive configuration features combined 128GB SSD storage and 512GB flash storage in a RAID 0 stripe (plus 18GB of RAM).

This configuration should make games load a bit faster. It’s sort of like a gaming PC that utilizes an SSD for increased boot times and a cheaper HDD to hold tons of data. Of course, the Legion Y90 isn’t the first handset to use this sort of storage configuration—Black Shark 4 smartphones pull the same trick.

Other Legion Y90 specs include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, a 6.9-inch AMOLED 144Hz display with a maximum 1,300-nit brightness, and a combination of vapor chamber cooling and two fans. There’s also a huge 5,600mAh battery (comprised of two 2,800mAh cells), two USB-C ports (one for DisplayPort output), and speedy 68-watt charging.

Interestingly, Lenovo replaced the Legion’s pop-up selfie camera with a 16MP above-screen lens. We still don’t know the phone’s rear camera array specs, though.

Lenovo will discuss the Legion Y90 at length during MWC 2022, which begins February 28th. Unfortunately, Lenovo Legion gaming phones tend to be China-exclusive, so a global release seems unlikely.