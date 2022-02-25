X
This Official LEGO Vespa Set Is Just Too Cool

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

A woman holding the light blue LEGO Vespa 125.
LEGO

To celebrate Vespa’s 75th anniversary, LEGO is adding a Vespa 125 scooter kit to its Creator Expert lineup. The 1,100-piece set features a light blue Vespa 125—the kind that you might see back in the 1960s. It costs $100 and goes on sale March 1st.

Like other Creator Expert sets, the LEGO Vespa 125 is surprisingly detailed and comes with a ton of accessories. Not only does it have a functional fold-out kickstand, but it features throwback decals, a small LEGO helmet, and a LEGO basket full of flowers.

The LEGO Vespa 125. The scooter itself is light blue, comes with a miniature helmet and flower basket, and even has a kickstand brake.
LEGO

But the LEGO Vespa 125 is a lot bigger than previous Creator Expert vehicle sets. It’s 13 inches long and 8.5 inches tall—this puppy will tower over your LEGO Porsche.

And with 1,100 LEGO pieces, the Vespa 125 kit probably isn’t the best option for kids. It’s a bit like that complicated Horizon: Forbidden West set that will launch alongside the Vespa 125. (I seriously wonder what it would look like if you combined these LEGO sets.)

The LEGO Vespa 125 launches on March 1st. It will be available for $100 at the LEGO website, brick-and-mortar LEGO locations, and other retailers.

