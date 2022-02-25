Arcimoto’s New 3-Wheel E-Bike Doubles as a Stationary Bicycle

The Oregon-based mobility company Arcimoto recently unveiled an impressive new full-suspension three-wheeled electric tricycle unlike anything we’ve seen before. The company is calling it the Mean Lean Machine (MLM) and it’s packed with all sorts of neat features.

The Arcimoto MLM e-trike uses a new tilting technology helping it ride and corner like a regular two-wheeled bike, while also delivering the stability of a three-wheeler during casual rides. Users can lean into corners and the entire bike leans with them thanks to an all-new suspension design, which you can see in the teaser video below.

With a hub motor on each wheel, it’s essentially an all-wheel-drive ebike with plenty of power. And while there are pedals for speed control, Electrek reports that there’s no mechanical connection between the pedals and the wheels. Meaning when you petal that’s not what actually propels the bike forward. Instead, everything is electric.

Additionally, the Arcimoto MLM offers a “stationary” mode that sounds pretty awesome. Owners can take it out on trails and roads and enjoy all the power of three electric motors. Or, sit at home and pedal on it as a stationary bike, similar to something like a Peloton. Plus, when you’re at home pedaling away, it’ll use that energy to recharge the battery. Basically, it’s an exercise bike and an electric trike all-in-one. Speaking of batteries, once juiced up the company says its bike is capable of going roughly 200+ miles per charge.

Arcimoto is known for its other types of three-wheelers, including its Roadster vehicle or FUV “fun utility vehicle” that’s capable of speeds upwards of 75 mph.

Unfortunately, Arcimoto didn’t share too many details regarding specs, range or battery options, pricing, or a release date, and it’ll probably be expensive. However, you can reserve your own E-Trike for $100 with the goal of shipments starting in Q4 2022.