Lutron’s Latest Honeycomb Smart Shades Keep More Light Out

Motorized smart window blinds and shades are an excellent way to add finishing touches to any home. And while Lutron’s Serena smart shade lineup is already great, the company just debuted its latest Honeycomb smart shades designed to block more light than ever before.

Smart window shades can open or close on command, on a schedule, or from a quick command on a smartphone. Smart shades are convenient, stylish, and high-end options from Lutron can even help conserve energy in your home.

While Honeycomb-style shades are nothing new, a common complaint from owners is that they allow light to bleed in from the top or bottom of the window, where the blinds mount to the motors. With the new Serena smart architectural honeycomb shades, Lutron completely redesigned the mounting bracket to be fully integrated with the shade’s headrail. As a result, owners can tap a button or set a schedule and completely block out the sun at a moment’s notice.

Furthermore, Lutron now uses durable aluminum brackets to prevent warps over time from sun exposure, ensuring your shades can handle the test of time.

If you’re worried about matching your home decor, the company confirmed several options are available. Like most options in the Serena shade lineup, these new honeycomb shades are available in over 40 blackout fabric options and colors, as well as different cell sizes.

Serena smart architectural honeycomb shades work with all the most popular smart home brands on the market, too, including Alexa, Homekit, Google Assistant, Caséta by Lutron smart lighting controls, and several others.

Lutron’s latest Serena honeycomb shades are available to order now, with shipments starting this Spring. As expected, the starting price point is around $600 for 3′ x 5′ shades and can be custom-made with sizes up to 96-inches wide.