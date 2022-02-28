X
Forget Desktop Widgets, Microsoft Is Working on Desktop Stickers

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

A mockup of stickers on the Windows 11 desktop.
Thick is a mockup with fake stickers, by the way. Microsoft, Review Geek

As Microsoft races to address Windows 11’s clunky start menu and lack of tablet-friendly UI, it’s also taking time to work on new cosmetic features. And I’m not talking about widgets or gadgets—not this time, at least. In a new leak from Albacore, we get our first look at Windows 11’s Desktop Background Stickers.

Well, maybe “leak” is the wrong word. Albacore dug through the latest Windows 11 Insider release to activate Desktop Background Stickers, a feature that’s both unfinished and intentionally hidden from testers. A short video from Albacore shows how stickers work, though I should note that the feature may change before its official rollout.

Users can place stickers by right-clicking their desktop or visiting the Personalization tab in Settings. Stickers can be resized or rotated to your liking, and they don’t disappear when you change your desktop wallpaper.

Microsoft will offer users a limited selection of stickers—you can’t create your own. These stickers appear to be carryovers from Microsoft Teams. That said, there’s a chance that third-party developers could upload sticker packs to the Microsoft Store. (This third-party scheme would make sense, as Microsoft is really trying to make people aware of its app store.)

Assuming that Microsoft doesn’t abandon this feature, we expect to see Desktop Background Stickers in the upcoming Sun Valley 2 update. Stickers could make an earlier appearance in Windows Insider builds, though.

Source: Albacore

