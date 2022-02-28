OnePlus 10 Pro U.S. Release Date Confirmed for Late Next Month

After two months of waiting, OnePlus finally confirmed when it’ll release the flagship OnePlus 10 Pro for the U.S., U.K., and other regions. At the annual Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 event, OnePlus announced its phone would be available in several markets at the end of March, and it’ll ship with OxygenOS.

Instead of releasing its new phone globally in April, as we’ve seen in previous years, the OnePlus 10 Pro came out first in China, and we’ve been waiting ever since. Unfortunately, the company didn’t share an exact release date but said it’ll be late March.

For those unaware, this year, the OnePlus 10 Pro is very similar to its predecessor, the OnePlus 9 Pro, only with a few notable differences. OnePlus ditched the 4th camera in favor of three bigger, better cameras, kept the huge screen, and it still features an under-display fingerprint sensor. Here’s the complete list for those interested.

OnePlus 10 Pro Specs

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

OS: OxygenOS 12 (Android 12)

RAM and Storage: 8/12GB RAM and 128/256GB storage, LPDDR5 + UFS 3.1

Battery: 5000mAh

Rear Camera Setup: 48MP + 50MP + 8MP (Main, Ultrawide, Telephoto)

Front Camera: 32MP

Imaging System: Second-Gen Hasselblad for Mobile

Charging Speed: 80-watt SuperVOOC (USB-C wired)

Audio: Dual Stereo Speakers

Display: 6.7-inch 120Hz Fluid AMOLED with LTPO

Wireless Charging: 50-watt AirVOOC

Reverse Wireless Charging: Yes

Dimensions: 163 x 73.9 x 8.55mm

This is a high-end phone with a lot to offer and is an excellent alternative to the popular Galaxy S22. Potential buyers will also be excited to learn that today OnePlus also canceled its plan to ditch OxygenOS in favor of Oppo’s ColorOS. The company will not be blending the two, and OnePlus will continue shipping OxygenOS on the phone in the United States.

Meaning when the OnePlus 10 Pro arrives in the United States late next month, it’ll be running the latest Android 12 software from Google, covered with OnePlus’ popular OxygenOS 12.1 release.

Last year, the company released its OnePlus 9 series in March, starting at $729, with the more expensive OnePlus 9 Pro starting at $969 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. More expensive models came with more RAM and 256GB of space.

Converting pricing between regions isn’t ideal, so we can’t speculate too much on pricing for the United States and elsewhere. That said, with the discounted starting price in China, we’re expecting a similar lower price stateside. It’ll likely be around $949, but we’ll have to wait and see.