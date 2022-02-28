Celebrate Raspberry Pi’s 10th Anniversary with These Discounted Accessories

Ten years after its initial launch, the Raspberry Pi computer continues to be an overwhelming success. And while an ultra-affordable pricing strategy is partially responsible for that success, the Raspberry Pi would be nothing without an enthusiastic community of fans, educators, and charities. So, what better way to celebrate the Pi’s tenth anniversary than with some discounts?

While you won’t find any Raspberry Pi boards on sale (they’re about as cheap as they can get), retailers are running discounts on a ton of Pi accessories, including touchscreen monitors, microSD cards, external SSDs, and more.

You can even get your hands on a discounted SunFounder video robot car, which turns your Raspberry Pi into a remote-controlled surveillance monster. Of course, I’m most excited for all the microSD cards, hard drives, SSDs, and portable monitors that are on sale.

Here are some of the best Pi accessories on sale today. Bear in mind that this article was last updated on February 28th—if you’re reading a day or two late, some deals may be expired. We will try and keep this article up to date through March 4th, though.

Not sure why you need these accessories? Check out some of our favorite Raspberry Pi projects for some inspiration.