X
Popular Searches
News

Celebrate Raspberry Pi’s 10th Anniversary with These Discounted Accessories

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The Raspberry Pi 4.
Raspberry Pi Foundation

Ten years after its initial launch, the Raspberry Pi computer continues to be an overwhelming success. And while an ultra-affordable pricing strategy is partially responsible for that success, the Raspberry Pi would be nothing without an enthusiastic community of fans, educators, and charities. So, what better way to celebrate the Pi’s tenth anniversary than with some discounts?

Update, 2/28/22: We will try to keep this article up to date through March 4th. Bear in mind that some deals may expire before we can replace or remove them.

While you won’t find any Raspberry Pi boards on sale (they’re about as cheap as they can get), retailers are running discounts on a ton of Pi accessories, including touchscreen monitors, microSD cards, external SSDs, and more.

10 Years Later, Here's Why the Raspberry Pi Still Rocks
RELATED10 Years Later, Here's Why the Raspberry Pi Still Rocks

You can even get your hands on a discounted SunFounder video robot car, which turns your Raspberry Pi into a remote-controlled surveillance monster. Of course, I’m most excited for all the microSD cards, hard drives, SSDs, and portable monitors that are on sale.

Here are some of the best Pi accessories on sale today. Bear in mind that this article was last updated on February 28th—if you’re reading a day or two late, some deals may be expired. We will try and keep this article up to date through March 4th, though.

Not sure why you need these accessories? Check out some of our favorite Raspberry Pi projects for some inspiration.

SanDisk 64GB Ultra MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter - 100MB/s, C10, U1, Full HD, A1, Micro SD Card - SDSQUAR-064G-GN6MA

You can't set up a Raspberry Pi without a microSD card! Grab one now for 50% off.

Amazon

$12.94
$24.99 Save 48%

Raspberry Pi 7" Touch Screen Display

The Pi Foundation's official 7-inch touchscreen lets you turn your Raspberry Pi into a mini desktop computer, a smart home hub, or whatever else you can dream of!

Amazon

$80.99
$99.99 Save 19%

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.