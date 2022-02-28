Celebrate Raspberry Pi’s 10th Anniversary with These Discounted Accessories

Ten years after its initial launch, the Raspberry Pi computer continues to be an overwhelming success. And while an ultra-affordable pricing strategy is partially responsible for that success, the Raspberry Pi would be nothing without an enthusiastic community of fans, educators, and charities. So, what better way to celebrate the Pi’s tenth anniversary than with some discounts?
Update, 2/28/22: We will try to keep this article up to date through March 4th. Bear in mind that some deals may expire before we can replace or remove them.
While you won’t find any Raspberry Pi boards on sale (they’re about as cheap as they can get), retailers are running discounts on a ton of Pi accessories, including touchscreen monitors, microSD cards, external SSDs, and more.
You can even get your hands on a discounted SunFounder video robot car, which turns your Raspberry Pi into a remote-controlled surveillance monster. Of course, I’m most excited for all the microSD cards, hard drives, SSDs, and portable monitors that are on sale.
Here are some of the best Pi accessories on sale today. Bear in mind that this article was last updated on February 28th—if you’re reading a day or two late, some deals may be expired. We will try and keep this article up to date through March 4th, though.
- Sandisk 64GB Ultra MicroSDXC Card: $12 ($12 off)
- WD 4TB My Passport External Hard Drive: $88 ($32 off)
- Samsung T7 1TB Portable SSD: $110 ($60 off)
- Raspberry Pi Official Case: $7 ($1 off)
- DORHEA Raspberry Pi 4 Cluster Case: $17 ($7 off)
- Raspberry Pi Official 7-inch Touchscreen: $79 ($21 off)
- Arzopa Portable 15.6-inch Monitor: $149 ($40 off with in-page coupon)
- SunFounder Raspberry Pi 13.3-Inch Display: $150 ($10 off)
- Raspberry Pi Official Sense HAT: $30 ($4 off)
- Arducam 5MP Camera for Raspberry Pi: $10 ($5 off)
- SunFounder Pi Video Robot Car: $69 ($40 off with in-page coupon)
Not sure why you need these accessories? Check out some of our favorite Raspberry Pi projects for some inspiration.
SanDisk 64GB Ultra MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter - 100MB/s, C10, U1, Full HD, A1, Micro SD Card - SDSQUAR-064G-GN6MA
You can't set up a Raspberry Pi without a microSD card! Grab one now for 50% off.
Raspberry Pi 7" Touch Screen Display
The Pi Foundation's official 7-inch touchscreen lets you turn your Raspberry Pi into a mini desktop computer, a smart home hub, or whatever else you can dream of!