PNY’s Affordable New microSD Card Is Perfect for the Nintendo Switch

You can’t use just any microSD card to load games on your phone, Nintendo Switch, or Steam Deck. These platforms require speedy flash storage, and even then, some “fast” microSD cards just don’t offer the smoothest gaming experience. Now, PNY is here to address the problem with an affordable new gaming microSD card.

The new PNY XLR8 microSD card, named after PNY’s premier gaming SSDs, features 100MBps sequential read speeds at 90MBps sequential write speeds. Admittedly, that’s the same speed you’ll get with other microSDXC storage devices, but the PNY XLR8 has a trick up its sleeve.

Unlike some competing products, the PNY XLR8 supports V30 video speed, which ensures consistent data transfer rates. And you know what that means—a smoother gaming experience. (Of course, it also means that this microSD card is good for 4K video, but that’s a different conversation.)

And shockingly, the 128GB PNY XLR8 costs just $16. The 256GB and 512GB models are $29 and $60, respectively. That’s a few dollars less than you’ll pay for similar microSD cards, which often lack V30 certification.

PNY’s XLR8 microSD card is now available at Amazon and the PNY webstore. I suggest ordering it now before all the Steam Deck nerds see this article.