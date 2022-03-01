X
Popular Searches
News

PNY’s Affordable New microSD Card Is Perfect for the Nintendo Switch

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The PNY XLR8 microSD Card.
PNY

You can’t use just any microSD card to load games on your phone, Nintendo Switch, or Steam Deck. These platforms require speedy flash storage, and even then, some “fast” microSD cards just don’t offer the smoothest gaming experience. Now, PNY is here to address the problem with an affordable new gaming microSD card.

The new PNY XLR8 microSD card, named after PNY’s premier gaming SSDs, features 100MBps sequential read speeds at 90MBps sequential write speeds. Admittedly, that’s the same speed you’ll get with other microSDXC storage devices, but the PNY XLR8 has a trick up its sleeve.

Unlike some competing products, the PNY XLR8 supports V30 video speed, which ensures consistent data transfer rates. And you know what that means—a smoother gaming experience. (Of course, it also means that this microSD card is good for 4K video, but that’s a different conversation.)

And shockingly, the 128GB PNY XLR8 costs just $16. The 256GB and 512GB models are $29 and $60, respectively. That’s a few dollars less than you’ll pay for similar microSD cards, which often lack V30 certification.

PNY’s XLR8 microSD card is now available at Amazon and the PNY webstore. I suggest ordering it now before all the Steam Deck nerds see this article.

PNY XLR8 microSD Card

Get PNY’s new XLR8 microSD Card and unlock snappy, reliable gaming performance on your phone, Switch, or Steam Deck.

Buy at Amazon

$15.99

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.