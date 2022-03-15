Everything You Need to Clean Your Disgusting Laptop

Is your laptop starting to look or feel dirty? Most of us spend hours every day on our laptops and even bring them with us on the go. Your laptop has probably been collecting dust, grime, and crumbs. A dirty laptop is not a good look.

Too many people overlook the need to clean their laptops regularly. Don’t walk around with a disgusting laptop. It’s gross and unhealthy. Here’s everything you need to clean up your unsightly bacteria-ridden laptop.

Why Do You Need to Clean Your Laptop?

Do you even really need to clean your laptop? The answer is a resounding yes. Here’s why it’s not okay to skip out on laptop cleanliness:

Dust buildup or stray crumbs can block fan vents leading to overheating (and causing a very unpleasant noise). Overheating can damage your laptop’s internal components, drain the battery faster, and slow down your computer.

Laptops collect germs and bacteria from your hands. You should clean all high-touch surfaces such as doorknobs, your phone, and of course, your laptop.

Dirt, crumbs, or sticky debris can build up and cause your laptop keyboard keys to get stuck or stop working. Nobody likes to type an email and realize that one letter is continuously missing because the key got stuck.

How Often Should You Clean Your Laptop?

How often you need to perform a thorough cleaning will depend on your usage, but it’s good to set a regular cleaning schedule. HP recommends a deep cleaning schedule every three to six months for their laptops. This includes cleaning the inside of your computer if you can open your computer. This quarterly or semi-annual cleaning is also an excellent time to reduce the clutter and free up disk space on your Windows or Mac laptop by deleting files that you no longer need.

Clean the external components, including the screen, once every week or two. If your laptop gets dirty more often, you can up the frequency. People who take their laptops to cafes or public places, eat at their laptops, or allow kids to play on their laptops will likely want to sanitize their devices frequently.

Also, be sure to sweep off your laptop keyboard whenever you get crumbs on it. If you eat at your laptop, give it a quick sweep. Crumbs can get trapped in the fan vents of your device and cause internal problems.

What Products Should You Use to Clean Your Laptop?

You’ll need products to clean your laptop screen, keyboard, and exterior of your laptop. It’s best to use products specifically designed for use on computers or electronics to ensure that the cleaner does not damage your laptop.

If you can open your laptop, you may also want to clean dust out of the internal fans.

Here are some of our favorite products to help you give your laptop a thorough cleaning:

Screen Cleaning Spray: Eveo Screen Cleaner Spray



It may be tempting to grab whatever spray cleaner you have handy and wipe down your laptop. However, it’s best to stick to products specifically made for and tested on electronic devices. This Eveo Screen Cleaner is formulated to be safe for even the most sensitive LCD, LED, CRT, and OLED screens.

This product also comes with a microfiber cloth to use with it. Microfiber cloths are the best option for wiping off your laptop screen, tablet screen, or other electronics. Be sure to spray the cleaner on the cloth rather than directly onto your laptop, then use the cloth to wipe off your screen.

Cleaning Wipes: Optix55 Screen and Electronic Cleaning Wipes

Cleaning wipes are a great option for sanitizing your laptop on the go. If you take your laptop to school, work, or coffee shops, you may want to carry a few of these Optix55 cleaning wipes with you.

These individually wrapped pre-moistened microfiber wipes are safe to use on electronics and provide a streak-free screen cleaning experience. They’re convenient to pack in your purse, laptop bag, or keep at your desk to sanitize your laptop wherever you take it.

Keyboard Sweeper: OXO Good Grips Sweep & Swipe Laptop Cleaner



You’ll notice that most of the products listed here are designed to clean either the screen or keyboard, but if you’re looking for an all-in-one option, check out this item. The Sweep & Swipe tool from Oxo is a convenient 2-in-one option for giving both your laptop keyboard and screen a quick clean.

One end of the OXO Sweep and Swipe allows you to quickly sweep crumbs and debris off your keyboard with a soft brush head. You can use the other end features a microfiber pad to remove fingerprints and smudges from your laptop screen.

Compressed Air: Insignia Cleaning Dusters



One of the most classic laptop cleaning products is compressed air or gas. With Insignia’s Cleaning Dusters, you can use compressed gas to target dust building externally and internally. Use the cleaning duster on your keyboard and external vents to blow away dust and break up and buildup or blockages in the vents or crevices or your laptop. You can also take your laptop apart and use the compressed gas to clear any dust or debris stuck in your laptop fan.

Insignia’s compressed gas features an ozone-safe formula for improved environmental friendliness. Be sure to follow the directions while using this product or any other compressed air cans. You should only use compressed air in short bursts, so don’t hold the nozzle down for too long. Excessive use can result in injury to you and your laptop.

Cleaning Gel: ColorCoral Cleaning Gel Universal Dust Cleaner

When you think of cleaning your laptop, you might not think of using a slime-like ball of gel. However, this cleaning gel is a popular and effective option.

Press the gel against your laptop keyboard to pick up dust, dirt, and debris. It picks up dust effectively, but it won’t leave your hands or your keyboard sticky. It’s also reusable, so you can continue to use the same piece of gel until it turns dark, indicating that it’s time to replace the gel. The ColorCoral Cleaning Gel also has a pleasant lemon scent to give your laptop that freshly cleaned smell.