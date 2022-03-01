X
Lenovo’s Duet Tablet Gets the 11-inch Screen You Asked For

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 with a stylus.
Lenovo

Not too big or too small—the new Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 is a perfect size, and we’re hyped. The original Chromebook Duet is one of our favorite Chrome OS devices, but now, it may be usurped by its mid-sized older brother.

The Chromebook Duet 3 is the third device in Lenovo’s “Duet” lineup. It packs a beautiful 11-inch display, which is smaller and has a more comfortable 5:3 display than the previous Lenovo Duet 5. Notably, the new Duet 3 packs an improved 2K resolution, though it lacks the Duet 5’s OLED display panel.

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 with its detachable keyboard.
Lenovo

Under the hood, the new Duet 3 is pretty similar to its larger predecessor, the Duet 5. It uses the same Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 chipset and comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There’s still an integrated kickstand, and of course, the tablet comes with a detachable keyboard.

Port-wise, the Duet 3 features two USB-C ports for charging, data, or video output. It can last up to 12 hours on a charge, according to Lenovo, and it works with an optional stylus. Unfortunately, like previous Duet tablets, the Duet 3 lacks a headphone jack (for reasons I don’t understand).

You can pre-order the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 now for $240, though the device will cost $300 when it launches this May. Like other devices in the Duet lineup, I expect the Duet 3 to frequently go on sale.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3

Lenovo finally released its Duet tablet with a comfortable 11-inch 2K display. Get it now to enjoy the clean and portable Chrome OS experience we’re always raving about.

Shop Lenovo

 

