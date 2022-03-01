Lenovo’s Duet Tablet Gets the 11-inch Screen You Asked For

Not too big or too small—the new Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 is a perfect size, and we’re hyped. The original Chromebook Duet is one of our favorite Chrome OS devices, but now, it may be usurped by its mid-sized older brother.

The Chromebook Duet 3 is the third device in Lenovo’s “Duet” lineup. It packs a beautiful 11-inch display, which is smaller and has a more comfortable 5:3 display than the previous Lenovo Duet 5. Notably, the new Duet 3 packs an improved 2K resolution, though it lacks the Duet 5’s OLED display panel.

Under the hood, the new Duet 3 is pretty similar to its larger predecessor, the Duet 5. It uses the same Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 chipset and comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There’s still an integrated kickstand, and of course, the tablet comes with a detachable keyboard.

Port-wise, the Duet 3 features two USB-C ports for charging, data, or video output. It can last up to 12 hours on a charge, according to Lenovo, and it works with an optional stylus. Unfortunately, like previous Duet tablets, the Duet 3 lacks a headphone jack (for reasons I don’t understand).

You can pre-order the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 now for $240, though the device will cost $300 when it launches this May. Like other devices in the Duet lineup, I expect the Duet 3 to frequently go on sale.