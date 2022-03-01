Kingston’s DDR5 RAM Is Here to Speed Up Your Laptop

Kingston is now doubling-down on high-speed DDR5 memory with its new Fury Impact DDR5 SODIMM RAM. The small memory modules are 50% faster than DDR4 RAM and work in any compatible laptop or small-form-factor desktop PC.

For those who are out of the loop, DDR5 RAM modules are faster and more power-efficient than previous-generation DDR4 memory. While DDR4 SODIMM sticks draw 1.1 volts of power, these DDR5 modules have a 1.1-volt power draw. (We’re talking about efficiency here, not gross power draw. Those voltages look similar, but DDR5 is significantly faster than DDR4.)

The Fury Impact DDR5 modules also support Kingston’s “Plug N Play overclocking” technology, which is a fancy way of saying that it runs at 4800MT/s without the need to play around in your computer’s BIOS.

Of course, very few PCs actually support DDR5 RAM. The spec officially launched late in 2021, and at the time of writing, it’s only supported by Intel’s 12th gen Alder Lake CPUs.

You can order the Fury Impact DDR5 SODIMM RAM in 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB configurations. All Kingston RAM is backed by a limited lifetime warranty. For full-sized PCs, you’ll want Kingston’s Fury Beast DDR5 RAM.

