Join Wyze Home Monitoring Now to Avoid a Price Hike

Wyze Home Monitoring is one of the most affordable home security systems available today, but customers who sign up after April 6th will find themselves paying double the $5 monthly fee. That’s right; Home Monitoring is about to get a price hike, but you can avoid it if you sign up early enough.

As explained in a Wyze email, all “early” Home Monitoring customers will continue to pay just $5 a month or $60 a year for the service. But in order to “cover rising costs” and “add new features,” Wyze will enforce new pricing for those who sign up after April 6th—$10 a month or $99 a year.

The Wyze Home Monitoring system uses cameras, motion detectors, door and window sensors, and other Wyze products to detect and alert you to home intruders. Signing up for the service unlocks Cam Plus perks (such as Person Detection) for a Wyze Cam, and Home Monitoring can alert emergency services if it detects a break-in.

Of course, you have to pay for the Home Monitoring starter kit to get everything working. But I’ve got good news; the starter kit is currently on sale for just $40, half of its usual price.

If you’re a Wyze fan or someone who needs an affordable (and customizable) home security system, now’s the time to jump on the Home Monitoring bandwagon. Not only will you save $40 on your starter kit, but you’ll be locked into the “early” $5 monthly fee and avoid the upcoming price hike.