Google May Launch Its First Pixel Watch Alongside the Pixel 6a

Google’s affordable Pixel 6a and the long-awaited Pixel Watch continue to leak ahead of an inevitable release. While we don’t know all the details on these devices yet, they’re both apparently coming soon and have surfaced in U.S. carrier inventory systems along with a few other noteworthy details.

According to sources who spoke with Android Police, the Pixel Watch we’ve all been waiting for could be right around the corner. Not only did Google’s watch appear in a back-end inventory list for a U.S. carrier, but it looks like it’ll come in both a regular and 4G/5G cellular model.

Furthermore, the rumored Pixel Watch could come with black, grey, and gold color options, not to mention pack 32 GB of storage built-in matching Apple’s best model and doubling the storage of Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4. If true, you’ll soon be able to buy a Google Pixel Watch in several colors, add cellular connectivity, load it up with apps and music, and have one more way to interact with the Google Assistant.

The same leak and source shared details about Google’s upcoming mid-range Pixel 6a smartphone. And while we know plenty about it already, including its sleek design that resembles the more expensive Pixel 6 Pro, we are also getting some new information. Google’s Pixel 6a could again come with 128GB of storage, which is great for a budget phone. It too will come in three color options: black, white, and green.

Unfortunately, these leaks didn’t contain any pricing information or release date details. That said, both devices did appear in the inventory list simultaneously, suggesting they’ll get released at the same time.

We don’t have any concrete details regarding a Pixel 6a or Pixel Watch release date, but we have heard rumors of an early May arrival. Keep in mind that while the Pixel 3a arrived in March, Google’s delivered its last two models far later than usual, with August release dates. Either way, we can assume both the Pixel 6a and Pixel Watch should arrive sometime this summer.