Polestar’s EV Convertible Concept Has Its Own Drone For Scenic Drives

The Swedish electric automaker Polestar has unveiled its second concept vehicle, called the Polestar O2, and it’s a stunner. Not only does the convertible EV have a sleek design that looks like something out of a James Bond movie, but it has the gadgets to go along with it.

The Polestar O2 hardtop convertible made its debut in Los Angeles, and it’s one of those concepts we all dream to become a reality. First, the hardtop roof folds down and hides away so drivers can feel the wind in their hair on a lovely sunny day. Then, an integrated drone launches out of the back to capture those scenic drives up the coastline or through winding mountain roads.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the Swedish company develop some wild ideas. For example, in late 2021, Polestar launched a unique EV cargo sled for inner-city deliveries, and its original concept car was quite impressive. Remember that this is a concept, so don’t expect it to ever come to the market.

“Polestar O2 is our vision of a new era for sports cars,” according to Polestar’s Head of Design, Maximilian Missoni. “By mixing the joy of open-top driving with the purity of electric mobility, it unlocks a new mix of emotions in a car.”

Then, of course, you can capture those emotions by firing up the drone and getting footage for social media. According to the press release, the drone can follow the car at speeds of up to 100 km/hour and automatically return to the vehicle once parked. At that point, the driver could edit and share the videos right from the 15-inch infotainment touchscreen display inside the car.

The O2 will reportedly be built upon its “bespoke” bonded aluminum unibody platform that it’ll also use for the Polestar 5. In addition, the entire vehicle uses several environmentally friendly materials, from recycled polyester for all the soft components to all the different grades of aluminum on the chassis, having clear labels making them easier to recycle. And while that’s great for a concept, that same platform and approach will lead the charge on upcoming production vehicles.

Considering this is only a concept, the company didn’t share too much information on specs like a 0-60 speed, battery levels, estimated range, or anything else for that matter. There’s a good chance this will never go into production, but we thought the same thing about the original Precept concept, which is officially coming soon as the Polestar 5.

Who knows, maybe someday in the future, we can get the Polestar O2, pop the top off and capture scenic drives with the built-in drone.