X
Popular Searches
News

Apple Announces Its Upcoming Launch Event

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The Apple logo.
Apple

After months of rumors and speculation, Apple now confirms that it will host a launch event on March 8th. The event, titled “Peek Performance,” may focus on new Apple Silicon products and the third-generation iPhone SE.

Apple’s March 8th event airs at 1 PM ET (10 AM PT) on the Apple website and YouTube. You can also watch it on your Apple TV. As with previous launch events, Apple will host the “Peek Performance” event at its headquarters in Cupertino. We expect the broadcast to be pre-recorded.

As the “Peek Performance” moniker suggests, Apple may finally announce the long-awaited M2 processor. A leak from Apple expert Mark Gurman states that Apple will launch a new Mac Mini, iMac, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air throughout 2022, all outfitted with the M2 chip. (Of course, we doubt that Apple will announce all of these new Macs on March 8th.)

Other rumors for the event include a third-generation iPhone SE and an upgraded iPad Air. If previous leaks are correct, the new iPhone SE may finally ditch the bulky Home button—these leaks are disputed by many Apple experts, though.

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.