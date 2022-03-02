Apple Announces Its Upcoming Launch Event

After months of rumors and speculation, Apple now confirms that it will host a launch event on March 8th. The event, titled “Peek Performance,” may focus on new Apple Silicon products and the third-generation iPhone SE.

Apple’s March 8th event airs at 1 PM ET (10 AM PT) on the Apple website and YouTube. You can also watch it on your Apple TV. As with previous launch events, Apple will host the “Peek Performance” event at its headquarters in Cupertino. We expect the broadcast to be pre-recorded.

Apple event. Match 8th. Apple Silicon. pic.twitter.com/jQIju7418O — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) March 2, 2022

As the “Peek Performance” moniker suggests, Apple may finally announce the long-awaited M2 processor. A leak from Apple expert Mark Gurman states that Apple will launch a new Mac Mini, iMac, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air throughout 2022, all outfitted with the M2 chip. (Of course, we doubt that Apple will announce all of these new Macs on March 8th.)

Other rumors for the event include a third-generation iPhone SE and an upgraded iPad Air. If previous leaks are correct, the new iPhone SE may finally ditch the bulky Home button—these leaks are disputed by many Apple experts, though.