Beyerdynamic’s New Speakerphone Can Handle Work Calls And Your Favorite Music

The popular headphone and audio company Beyerdynamic recently announced its new SPACE speakerphone, perfect for taking work calls and then playing music once you’re off the clock. It’s a premium work-from-home speakerphone thanks to having more than one use case.

If you need a speakerphone for your work demands and want to be able to use it as a portable Bluetooth speaker offering high-end audio, this is for you. Beyerdynamic talks about its renowned audio quality, the stylish design and LED navigation ring on the top, and the automatic mode switching feature that makes it an easy and seamless experience for users.

Combining Beyerdynamic’s decades of microphone expertise with 360-degrees mic technology means business professionals on the other end of a conference call can year you with crystal clarity. The company says it’s perfect for personal private work calls or meetings with up to six participants. Additionally, the voices of each person get adjusted automatically to ensure the best audio experience.

The touch controls on the top make it easier to interact with, too. For example, an RGB light strip gives users visual feedback when they’re on a call, playing music, or visualizing when the mute button is activated during a conference call or discussion.

When you’re done working and don’t have any more meetings, it’ll easily pair to any Bluetooth device for music playback. There’s also a “business mode” that’ll prevent any unauthorized devices from trying to connect and interrupt a call. Better yet, Beyerdynamic created a new automatic audio-switching mode for the best experience. It’ll use “Voice Mode” for intelligible voice reproduction, high clarity, and less bass during calls. Then, once it recognizes music playback, the SPACE instantly switches to “Music Mode” with improved audio profiles to enhance the sound.

If you’ve never used a standard speakerphone, they often lack bass or the power to play music at an enjoyable quality or volume level. Beyerdynamic promises the opposite with the SPACE speakerphone and suggests the powerful 1.5-inch full-range speaker with two passive radiators gets plenty loud thanks to the 5W RMS speaker.

In terms of other specs and features, the SPACE works over Bluetooth or USB-C, has a Kensington lock for office settings to prevent theft, works with Siri, Google Assistant, Alexa, and gets roughly 20 hours of battery life.

The Beyerdynamic SPACE is available in three colors for $179 from the Beyerdynamic store, Amazon, and participating retailers. Grab yours from the link below.