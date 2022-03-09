Vissles V84 Pro Mechanical Keyboard Review: A Great Choice for Beginners

9/10 ? 1 - Absolute Hot Garbage

Building mechanical keyboards can be a very satisfying hobby. And if you do it right, you can make a keyboard that’s tailored just for you. But if you’re just getting started, it can be hard to know where to begin. The Vissles V84 Pro Mechanical Keyboard is a great prebuilt option to get you started.

Here's What We Like Solid, hefty form factor

Swappable keycaps and switches

Beautiful RGB lighting effects

Pairs with up to five devices

Long-lasting battery And What We Don't Software is Windows only

Inconveniently placed power switch

Full disclosure: I have never used a mechanical keyboard before the V84 Pro. I reviewed this product to learn about the category and find an alternative for my Mac’s Magic Keyboard. After a month of regular use, I am an official convert and look forward to my long future in customizable keyboards.

If I had to choose a single word to sum up my time with the V84 Pro, it would be “fun.” I did not expect this humble keyboard to deliver that particular experience. However, the satisfying clacking of the keys, the beautiful RGB lighting effects, the potential for customization, and the experience of discovering the technology and realizing its potential re-ignited an enthusiasm for tech that I have not felt in a long time.

Specs as Reviewed

Layout: 75% ANSI layout

75% ANSI layout Number of Keys: 84 keys

84 keys Switches: Blue VS II linear switches

Blue VS II linear switches Switch Compatibility: Hot-swap socket design

Hot-swap socket design N-Key Rollover: NKRO on wired mode and 6KRO on wireless mode

NKRO on wired mode and 6KRO on wireless mode Keyboard Compatible System: Windows/Android/Mac/iOS

Windows/Android/Mac/iOS Software Program Compatibility: Windows

Windows Bluetooth Version: 5.1

5.1 Dynamic Backlit Types: 19

19 Monochrome Backlit Types: 9

9 Inclined Angle: 6-degree angle stand

6-degree angle stand Interface: Detachable USB-C Interface

Detachable USB-C Interface Battery: 3750mAh Lithium Battery

3750mAh Lithium Battery Weight: 864g (keyboard) + 8g (foot pad)

864g (keyboard) + 8g (foot pad) Dimension: 316mm × 126mm × 39mm

316mm × 126mm × 39mm Input: 5V/1A

Design: A Case Study In Excellent Engineering

The V84 Pro features an 84-key, 75% layout. This means you get all the essential keys like letters, numbers, and navigational buttons, plus a function key row along the top. But you’ll miss out on the ten-key number pad. Out of the box, Vissles configures this keyboard for macOS, which is convenient for Mac users like me because the function keys come already mapped and labeled. Windows users can easily swap out the Option and Command keys for the Alt and Windows keys by using the included keycaps and key puller.

This mechanical keyboard comes equipped with ABS keycaps. The keycaps included with my review unit are black, but Vissles also sells the V84 Pro with white caps. The black keycaps are shine-through, allowing the RGB lighting to illuminate the navigation tags on each key. The white caps (from what I have seen online) are a little more opaque but don’t diminish the experience of the lighting effects.

The five-pin hot-swappable linear switches pre-installed on the V84 Pro were self-developed by Vissles, which they dubbed the “VS II Switch.” However, these switches are MX style, meaning you can swap them out with several brands, including Cherry, Gateron, Kailh, and Outemu. I found the VS II switches to be both bouncy and durable. I did my best to abuse them to the point of failure, but I never reached their breaking point.

RGB lighting effects on this keyboard are beautiful to look at and provide an excellent way to keep track of your position on your keyboard in a dark room. And with 19 lighting patterns to choose from, you’re sure to find a few that are to your liking. However, from time to time, I found myself mesmerized by the light show (especially while I was playing techno music) and had to turn the RGB off to get some work done.

You can connect the V84 Pro to your computer via Bluetooth or the included USB-C to USB-A charging cable. I switched back and forth from wired to wireless connections during my time with the keyboard and never noticed a difference between the two. That’s saying a lot for the wireless connection; it didn’t lag a single time, and the Bluetooth connection never failed. Additionally, you can pair the V84 Pro with up to five devices simultaneously, a step up from the standard three devices with most other mechanical keyboards. And it only takes two keystrokes to switch between devices.

The build quality of the V84 Pro exceeded my expectations for a device as inexpensive as it is. Vissles constructs it with highly durable plastic, yielding a solid feel and strength to match. It is a little heavier than I generally like my keyboards. However, the heft is a feature, not a bug. Its high-quality construction means that you can expect this keyboard to perform well for regular typing and endure the punishment power-users put their keyboards through regularly.

I have but one minor quibble with the design of this keyboard. The power switch is located on the bottom of the case. I’m not a fan of turning over a keyboard just to turn it on. I’d rather see it located by the USB-C charging port on the top side of the machine.

Accessories: Everything You Need, Included

V84 Pro comes with a few extra goodies that enhance the experience of using the keyboard. The box includes a switch puller, a keycap puller, a quick start guide, and a user manual. If that had been the extent of the accessories, I would have been satisfied. However, you also get a wrist pad, non-slip pads, magnetic feet, a USB-C to USB-A cable, and Windows-specific keycaps. That’s going above and beyond for a prebuilt keyboard.

Considering the price of this keyboard, the keycap and switch pullers are of excellent quality. Particularly the switch puller. Its hard plastic coating makes it very easy to grip, and it is strong enough to remove the switches with minimal effort. The keycap puller felt a bit flimsy to me. But because I have no experience with other key pullers, it is hard for me to judge it too harshly, especially since I had no problems using it. Pulling and inserting keys and switches was a very smooth experience. I never felt like I had to exert too much force to get them out or that I would bend or break any components on the keyboard.

The wrist pad is soft, plush, comfortable, and cut perfectly for this keyboard. The Magic Keyboard for my Mac has a very shallow typing angle. So, my wrists generally sit on the surface of my desk. I appreciated the higher typing angle of the V84 Pro. I initially used this keyboard without the pad, and the change in angle caused my wrists to ache a bit. But, when I popped the wrist pad under them, it was like typing on a cloud. And I wondered how I ever worked without one.

The magnetic feet fit nicely on the bottom of the keyboard and bring the angle up to six degrees. I took them on and off throughout my testing period. While the difference is noticeable, it did not have much of an effect on my experience with the keyboard. But, I am sure users with a little more sensitivity to such things will appreciate having the option.

One accessory that does not come in the box is the software Vissles developed for this keyboard. It is free and available on the company website. It allows you to remap keys, program macros, customize RGB lighting, and enable Gaming Mode. Unfortunately, it is only available for Windows users (which is odd since Vissles configures this keyboard for macOS out of the box). Mac users can manually program macros via the instructions in the user manual.

Performance: Literally Nothing to Complain About

I was able to start using this keyboard at full speed immediately. I did not need to retrain my fingers, alter my typing pattern, or endure constant errors. That probably has a lot to do with the fact that the V84 Pro is nearly the same size as my Magic Keyboard without the number pad. The keys are spaced similarly, travel times between keys are almost identical, and the basic shape of the keys are comparable. The media control keys are laid out and labeled exactly as they are on the Magic Keyboard, are calibrated for macOS, and perform their functions perfectly. I’ve never had such a seamless transition from one keyboard to another than with the V84 Pro.

All the keys feel sturdy, including the spacebar. Typing produces a satisfying sound that’s loud enough to enjoy but not so much that it will annoy other people in the room. It reminded me of the sound my grandmother’s typewriter made when she taught me typing as a child, producing a hint of nostalgia that made my venture with this keyboard all the more pleasurable.

To test the Bluetooth capabilities of the keyboard, I paired it to five devices: a Mac Mini, MacBook Pro, iPhone 11, Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon, and a PlayStation 4. It only takes a couple of keystrokes to toggle between devices. Not only did the keyboard work flawlessly with every device, but it also switched over instantly. I was expecting a delay of at least a second or two.

Vissles promises 180 hours of wireless, RGB-enabled use from the V84 Pro’s 3750mAh lithium battery. If you disable RGB, it will last a great deal longer. And if you prefer a wired connection, battery life is a non-issue.

Unfortunately, I was never able to test the battery’s life fully. When I unboxed the keyboard, I immediately charged it overnight. Throughout the month I used this keyboard, the battery never ran out of juice. That may be because I never used it as my primary keyboard since I used four separate keyboards during that period. Plus, I was alternating between the wired and wired connections (which charge the battery) on three computers. But, suffice it to say that you can expect significantly long usage times before you have to charge the battery.

Bottom Line: The Perfect Gateway to Mechanical Keyboards

I can’t recommend the Vissles V84 Pro Mechanical Keyboard strongly enough. Especially for those ready to dive into the world of customizable keyboards. This prebuilt board contains nothing but high-quality parts, yields a satisfying and fun typing experience, is highly customizable, and features beautiful RGB lighting effects that dazzle the eye. And with a list price of just slightly over $100, it’s a superb buy and doesn’t come off as cheap or low quality. Something few manufacturers can pull off.

It’s a challenge to find negative things to report about this device. The only frustrations I encountered were the location of the on/off switch and the lack of macOS-compatible software. But these are minor complaints compared to the overall quality of the keyboard.

While I can’t speak for mechanical keyboard enthusiasts, I imagine they would also find great utility in this model’s solid construction, high-quality keycaps and switches, pairing abilities, and customization options. If nothing else, it would make an excellent backup to someone’s self-built keyboard or one that they can take on the road.