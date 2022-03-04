Razer Goes Crazy, Adds Analog Optical Switches to Compact Gaming Keyboard

Razer just debuted an analog version of its beloved Huntsman Mini mechanical keyboard. The new Huntsman Mini Analog features a full set of optical analog keys, programmable backlighting, and that clicky-clacky mechanical sound.

Analog keyboards feature pressure-sensitive keys. If you’re playing a game like Metal Gear, for example, you can lightly press an arrow key to slowly move your character through a swarm of enemies. When it’s time to run, you can jam your finger down—the keyboard will register the increased pressure and act accordingly.

Razer lets you program these analog keys, which can fit a wide range of use-cases. If you want to activate caps lock when you type hard, that’s fine; you can program the keyboard to accommodate your insane plan.

The new Huntsman Mini Analog should sound familiar to any mechanical keyboard fan. Basically, it’s a refreshed version of the original Huntsman Mini with analog technology from Razer’s Huntsman V2.

I have just a few concerns about this keyboard. When we reviewed the original Razer Huntsman Mini, we were pretty disappointed by its price, build quality, and limited programmability. The new Analog version of this keyboard costs an extra $30, and while its features seem to justify that price, we’ll need to review this keyboard to see if Razer has addressed our complaints.

You can order the Huntsman Mini Analog for $150 at Amazon or the Razer webstore. If you’d prefer a full-sized analog keyboard, I suggest springing for the Huntsman V2.