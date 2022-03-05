Indian Motorcycle Partners with Super73 on a Moto-Inspired E-Bike

The American lifestyle adventure company Super73 offers some of the best e-bikes on the market. It blends the line between a casual moped and fast, stylish, powerful e-bikes. Now, they’ve partnered with the famous Indian Motorcycle brand to release a moto-inspired e-bike, and it looks incredible.

While this model of the popular Super73-S2 bike isn’t new, it got an all-new design inspired by Indian Motorcycles to give it a fresh look. The two worked together to combine the Super73’s electric powertrain and e-bike chops with all the design elements and styling of Indian, and the result is this Indian eFTR Hooligan 1.2.

Fun-seekers and motorcyclists will love everything this e-bike has to offer. Overall, it’s the same Super73 with a durable aluminum frame powered by a 960 Wh removable battery delivering 40 miles of range at speeds upwards of 28MPH with the throttle and pedal-assist mode. You can see a new gold chain on the pedal drive, which is a nice touch. When you combine the throttle with ECO pedal-assist mode, Indian says riders can travel upwards of 70+ miles on a single charge.

1 of 3

Indian

Indian

Indian

The Super73-S2 comes equipped with everything you need to hit the streets or the trails, and you don’t need a license to drive it either. Like other Super73s, you’ll notice an inverted front suspension fork for improved handling, moto-style handlebars complete with Indian branding, and Indian even relocated the battery for better overall balance and rideability.

Here’s what the company CEO Michael Cannavo had to say about the partnership with Indian:

“With a rich heritage and racing DNA dating back more than a century, Indian Motorcycle is among a rare group of brands that can truly be defined as an ‘American original,’ and the team did an incredible job redesigning the SUPER73-S2 to capture the spirit of the iconic Indian Motorcycle brand.”

Looking at the design, potential buyers will also see Hooligan branding throughout, a redesigned leather seat with the iconic Indian logo, and a revised LED headlight with an FTR-style wind deflector. Indian also removed the front and rear fenders and added 20-inch wheels and chunky tires for a more aggressive look.

The bike offers four ride modes, including an “off-road” setting, front and rear LED lighting for added safety, front and rear hydraulic disk brakes, and a full-frame seat. A built-in LCD display shows battery levels and speed offers different pedal-assist modes, plus controls for the four ride styles.

Indian Motorcycle and Super73 confirmed the new Indian eFTR Hooligan 1.2 would be available this Spring for $3,999 on its website and participating retailers.