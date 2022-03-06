Jeep Just Teased Its Upcoming Electric Crossover

The parent company of Jeep—Stellantis—just revealed a thrilling new sneak peek at the upcoming battery electric Jeep crossover. It’s expected to officially make its debut sometime in early 2023. For now, though, these gorgeous photos will have to tide us over.

Stellantis first announced its future roadmap back in August 2021 that would lead it to become totally carbon-neutral by 2038. In it, the company stated that it planned to release 20 new plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEV) and battery electric vehicles (BEV) across its Jeep and Dodge brands between now and the middle of 2023.

These two photos are the latest tease at the stylish new Jeep EV, but Stellantis didn’t share any other details for the time being. However, we can spot a few fascinating details! Jeep’s iconic grille headlines the front of the vehicle, along with daytime running lights up top and the headlight cluster below. There’s also a visible “E” logo in the closed-off grille, marking it as an EV.

In the rear shot, we can clearly see a sporty hatchback design. There is no visible model name, though, so we’ll have to wait a bit longer to learn this. We can see another E logo, same as on the front. The Jeep EV is also likely to ship with a dual-motor four-wheel drive system, though there isn’t a model up on the STLA Small electric platform with such a setup at this time; this suggests the platform may still have changes in store.

This isn’t the first EV—concept or otherwise—that we’ve seen from Jeep. In early 2021, it debuted a six-speed manual Wrangler EV concept, a Grand Cherokee PHEV, and a network of EV charging stations at off-road trailheads in locations throughout Utah and California.