Spotify’s Android App Just Gained My Most-Wanted Feature

Last year, Spotify told customers that it had no intention of adding “Swipe to Queue,” to its Android app. This iOS-exclusive feature lets you quickly queue tracks by swiping them to the right, rather than going through a bunch of finicky menus. But now, without any fanfare, Swipe to Queue is available on Android.

Swipe to Queue debuted five years ago on iOS. For whatever reason, Spotify has simply refused to bring the feature to Android. We’re not sure why the company changed its mind, or why it didn’t bother to announce the feature, which Android users have begged for since 2017.

While it may not seem like a groundbreaking feature, Swipe to Queue makes it easier to program music on the fly. I’ve always wanted the feature for parties—telling someone to swipe right on the songs they want to queue is easier than asking them to press a bunch of buttons. (Not to mention, it’s very easy to accidentally play a song you’re trying to queue.)

Now, Swipe to Queue doesn’t seem to be available for all Android users just yet. Spotify is either running a limited test or just hasn’t finished rolling out the feature. To see if Swipe to Queue is available on your device, update to the latest version of Spotify, open an album or playlist, and swipe right on a song.