The Beatles’ Biggest Hits Turn 3D on Apple Music

Some people like The Beatles in mono, while others would prefer to hear the fab four in stereo. But what about Dolby Atmos surround sound? Apple Music just got a spatial audio Dolby Atmos version of The Beatles’ 1 album, a famous compilation that includes many of their number-one hits.

The Beatles 1 album was a critical and financial success when it debuted in 2000. It underwent a pretty substantial remaster in 2015, and now, it’s available on Apple Music with Dolby Atmos, Apple Lossless audio, and Apple Digital Master.

As with some recent Beatles album remixes, the surround sound 1 album was mixed by Giles Martin, son of legendary Beatles producer George Martin. The Dolby Atmos mix stays true to the songs’ legacy, though it offers a more “3D experience” that longtime fans should enjoy.

Notably, Giles Martin previously produced a Dolby Atmos remix of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, which is available on Apple Music. But this mix was made specifically for theaters, and Giles Martin says he wants a do-over for at-home Atmos listening.

Apple Music costs $10 a month and is available on all platforms. There's a dedicated Apple Music app for Android, and if you're on a Windows or Chrome OS computer, you can stream the service through your browser. Note that Apple Music's spatial audio and Atmos support work best on select hardware, such as Apple AirPods Max and Beats headphones.

