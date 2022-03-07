How to Watch Apple’s March 8th iPhone SE Launch Event

Are you ready for the first Apple event of 2022? Broadcasting on March 8th at 1 PM ET (10 AM PT), the Apple “Peek Performance” event should reveal several new products, including the iPhone SE 5G, a new iPad Air, and if we’re lucky, a new Mac.

If we get a new Mac on March 8th, it may run Apple’s next-gen M2 processor. Reports from Mark Gurman suggest that Apple will launch four Macs throughout 2022, each equipped with the M2 chipset. And of course, Apple may use this even to announce the iOS 15.4 and macOS Monterey 12.3 updates, which should arrive later this year.

Play Video

Those who want to watch the March 8th event can stream it live from YouTube or the Apple Events page. The “Peek Performance” event will also be available in the Apple TV app, in case you want to stream it on the big screen.

Again, the March 8th Apple Event begins at 1 PM ET (10 AM PT). It should last about an hour, and as with previous events, it will be pre-recorded.