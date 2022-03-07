X
Popular Searches
News

These March Madness TV Deals Come with $100 in Free Food

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
A banner advertising the Hisense March Madness TV sale.
Hisense

Hisense is running a massive TV sale ahead of March Madness, and oddly enough, some of its discounted ULED TVs come with free food. From March 1st until April 4th, customers who buy a qualifying 55-inch or larger Hisense ULED TV get $100 toward a food delivery service.

To redeem your free $100, simply show proof of purchase on the Hisense Promotions page. The company will then send you a $100 gift card for DoorDash, UberEats, GrubHub, Instacart, Domino’s, or Papa John’s.

Here are some discounted Hisense TVs that qualify for the March Madness food deal:

All of these discounted TVs feature a 4K resolution, local dimming for enhanced contrast, Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos audio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and Quantum Dot technology for a wide color gamut.

Note that you won’t get $100 in free food if you fail to show proof of purchase before April 4th. Additionally, the products in this article may return to their original price before the March Madness promotion ends.

Hisense ULED Premium 55-Inch U7G Quantum Dot QLED Series Android 4K Smart TV with Alexa Compatibility (55U7G, 2021 Model)

A 4K ULED TV with Quantum Dot technology, 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision and Atmos, and other killer specs for just $650? Even without the free food, this is a crazy deal.

Amazon

$599.99
$849.99 Save 29%

Hisense ULED 8K Premium 75U800GR Quantum Dot QLED Series 75-Inch Native 120Hz Roku Smart TV with Alexa Compatibility (2021)

Go all out with Hisense's premier 8K ULED Roku TV, which is $300 off during this sale. Well, I guess it's $400 off if you count the free food.

Amazon

$2399.99
$2699.99 Save 11%

Best Buy

$2399.99
$2699.99 Save 11%

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.