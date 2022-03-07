These March Madness TV Deals Come with $100 in Free Food

Hisense is running a massive TV sale ahead of March Madness, and oddly enough, some of its discounted ULED TVs come with free food. From March 1st until April 4th, customers who buy a qualifying 55-inch or larger Hisense ULED TV get $100 toward a food delivery service.
To redeem your free $100, simply show proof of purchase on the Hisense Promotions page. The company will then send you a $100 gift card for DoorDash, UberEats, GrubHub, Instacart, Domino’s, or Papa John’s.
Here are some discounted Hisense TVs that qualify for the March Madness food deal:
- 55-inch U7G Quantum 4K ULED Android TV: $650 ($200 off)
- 65-inch U7G Quantum 4K ULED Android TV: $800 ($300 off)
- 65-inch H8G1 Quantum 4K ULED Android TV: $800 ($200 off)
- 65-inch H9G Quantum 4K ULED Android TV: $900 ($600 off)
- 75-inch U6G Quantum ULED 4K UHD Android TV: $900 ($350 off)
- 65-inch U8G Quantum 4K ULED Android TV: $980 ($320 off)
- 75-inch U9DG Dual-Cell 4K ULED Android TV: $2,000 ($1,000 off)
- 75-inch U800GR Quantum 8K ULED Roku TV: $2,400 ($300 off)
All of these discounted TVs feature a 4K resolution, local dimming for enhanced contrast, Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos audio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and Quantum Dot technology for a wide color gamut.
Note that you won’t get $100 in free food if you fail to show proof of purchase before April 4th. Additionally, the products in this article may return to their original price before the March Madness promotion ends.
Hisense ULED Premium 55-Inch U7G Quantum Dot QLED Series Android 4K Smart TV with Alexa Compatibility (55U7G, 2021 Model)
A 4K ULED TV with Quantum Dot technology, 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision and Atmos, and other killer specs for just $650? Even without the free food, this is a crazy deal.
Hisense ULED 8K Premium 75U800GR Quantum Dot QLED Series 75-Inch Native 120Hz Roku Smart TV with Alexa Compatibility (2021)
Go all out with Hisense's premier 8K ULED Roku TV, which is $300 off during this sale. Well, I guess it's $400 off if you count the free food.