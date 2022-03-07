These March Madness TV Deals Come with $100 in Free Food

Hisense is running a massive TV sale ahead of March Madness, and oddly enough, some of its discounted ULED TVs come with free food. From March 1st until April 4th, customers who buy a qualifying 55-inch or larger Hisense ULED TV get $100 toward a food delivery service.

To redeem your free $100, simply show proof of purchase on the Hisense Promotions page. The company will then send you a $100 gift card for DoorDash, UberEats, GrubHub, Instacart, Domino’s, or Papa John’s.

Here are some discounted Hisense TVs that qualify for the March Madness food deal:

All of these discounted TVs feature a 4K resolution, local dimming for enhanced contrast, Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos audio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and Quantum Dot technology for a wide color gamut.

Note that you won’t get $100 in free food if you fail to show proof of purchase before April 4th. Additionally, the products in this article may return to their original price before the March Madness promotion ends.